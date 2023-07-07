Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, July 27

/EIN News/ -- EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Along with the press release announcing the financial results, the Company will publish an investor presentation that will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page of its investor relations website.



About Midland State Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.93 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.50 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACT:

Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321