21st circuit commission seeks applicants for new circuit judge position, Medler associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





7 July 2023





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for a new circuit judge position created by the Missouri General Assembly. The commission also is accepting applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by Governor Michael L. Parson’s appointment of Jeffrey P. Medler to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Joseph Dueker, who has been appointed U.S. magistrate judge.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit and associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application forms are linked below.









Applications, including Page 1 Confidential Information, will be accepted until 5 p.m. August 9, 2023, via e-mail only to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov. Applicants who wish to be considered for both openings shall send two cover letters, one for each opening, with their completed application. Letters should be e-mailed to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov, and the e-mail’s subject line should reference the position(s) for which the applicant is applying.





The commission expects to conduct interviews September 6 and 7, 2023, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, in Clayton. In accordance with Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees to be submitted to the governor.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



