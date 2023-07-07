Submit Release
Saskatchewan Parks Week is a Great Time to Explore and Connect with Nature

CANADA, July 7 - In addition to hiking, a relaxing day at the beach, fishing, or watersports, there are plenty of things happening during Parks Week. Some highlights include:

Celebrate Canada’s Parks Day

July 15 is Parks Day across Canada, and Saskatchewan is celebrating by hosting a range of fun family events and theme days in many provincial parks. Activities include guided hikes, sandcastle building contests, camping themed crafts, Amazing Races, scavenger hunts, water games, and more! Find your park and make plans to visit on Parks Day.

SaskExpress in the Park

SaskExpress will be performing at parks throughout July:

Explore at Your Own Pace

For those looking for self-guided activity options, Discovery Packs are available to borrow at park visitor centres and include everything needed to complete a craft, explore the park or conduct a science experiment. While at the visitor centre, pick up a “Summer Fun in Sask Parks” activity booklet.

Weekly Camping Promotion

Visitors can go for the day and stay in the park to enjoy camping and a night under the stars. With a special promotion in July, save 25 per cent off nightly electric campsites from Monday to Thursday at Buffalo Pound and Blackstrap Provincial Parks.

To learn more about Sask Parks including booking a campsite or a Camp-Easy site, events, programming, and all the ways to take a moment to celebrate, visit saskparks.com.

