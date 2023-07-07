When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: July 07, 2023 FDA Publish Date: July 07, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Soup

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Ziyad Brothers Importing Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Ziyad Brothers Importing of Cicero, IL, is recalling its 35.2 fluid ounce packages of Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter because it does not declare milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through Amazon.

All product that is labeled as Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter and sold in a 35.2 fluid ounce tetra pak container with UPC code 0 74265 00597 1 is included in this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a routine internal company review that the product was distributed in packaging that disclosed the presence of “lactic casein powder” in the ingredient list but it did not further clarify that this ingredient is derived from “milk.”

Consumers who have purchased 35.2 fluid ounce packages of Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter with UPC code 0 74265 00597 1 may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 708-222-8330 between the hours of 8 am – 5 pm, Monday – Friday or email foodsafety@ziyad.com.