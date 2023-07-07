Axzon Inc. the World Leader in Wireless Passive Sensors Opens An Office in China
The Opening of the company's latest office in Shanghai, China continues the company’s growth and expansion in the Asia Pacific RegionAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Axzon Inc. the world leader in the field of passive sensing using RFID technology that brings intelligence to all endpoints with its Magnus-powered sensor product family today announced the opening of the company's latest office in Shanghai, China. This expansion continues to improve support for the growing list of customers in the region. “We see strong growth in the greater Asia,” Said Shahriar Rokhsaz, CEO of Axzon. “To that end, we believe having a strong presence in the region will allow us to serve our existing customers, as well as expand our footprint in the markets we are serving”. Said Rokhsaz.
Axzon’s Magnus-powered wireless and battery-free sensor product family provides temperature, moisture, and proximity sensing solutions that are used in a growing range of industrial applications including;
- Industry 4.0 predictive maintenance monitoring of electrical switchgear, motors, and pumps
- In data centers monitoring temperatures on busbars to prevent failure
- Tracking the temperature of perishable products through the cold chain
- Plant soil moisture monitoring in grow houses
- Water leak detection as part of smart buildings
- Resin curing during composite production
- In healthcare improving the quality of life by monitoring adult incontinence
- Quality control in automotive assembly lines to find water leaks due to assembly faults
Contact Details:
Axzon (China)
Phone: +86 130-6289-8801
Email: kevin.lin@axzon.com
Taiwan,
Axzon (Taiwan)
1F., No.15, Ln. 75, Sec. 1, Heping E. Rd.,
Da'an Dist., Taipei City 106 Taiwan
Phone: +886-918-608713
Email: sales@axzon.com
Axzon ( Japan)
Marunouchi Trust Tower N-19F, fabbit-Marunouchi 1-8-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0005 JAPAN
Phone: +81-70-9047-2822
Email: sales@axzon.com
Follow the link for new office contact details, https://www.axzon.com/company.html
For product information, please visit https://www.axzon.com/ or contact sales at sales@axzon.com
About Axzon
Based in Austin, Texas, Axzon (formerly RFMicron, Inc) Axzon's sensors are used to wirelessly monitor temperatures and moisture levels without the need for external power making them ideal solutions in multiple applications. These RFID battery-free wireless sensors generate highly valuable data that Axzon's encryption technology protects users' data by guaranteeing secure communication between Axzon sensors and authenticated readers while ensuring the integrity of the data.
Since its founding in 2006, Axzon has led the expansion of sensing capabilities to meet the unique, large-scale demands of businesses whose success depends on knowing more about their operating conditions, including automotive manufacturing, healthcare, predictive maintenance, switchgear, cold-chain, and data centers. Axzon's solutions include wireless Smart Passive Sensors™, and other patented and patent-pending industrial IoT solutions.
Axzon, Axzon, Inc., and the Axzon logo, as well as the product and service names mentioned herein, are the registered trademarks of Axzon, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Although websites may be referenced in this news release, information on those websites is not to be incorporated herein.
