MDC buying wild plum and black cherry seed starting July 10 at Chillicothe

Chillicothe, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) purchases seed for native trees to grow seedlings for distribution to the public and plantings on conservation areas. Starting July 10, MDC will be purchasing black cherry and wild plum seed at the Chillicothe Office. The seed is used to grow new stock at MDC’s George O. White Nursery near Licking, Mo.

Black cherry and wild plum seed will be collected from July 10 until mid-August, or until enough seed has been collected or there is no seed left to collect, said Samantha Anderson, MDC forester. For black cherry, MDC is paying $5.50 per pound. The seed must be ripe and black in color. For wild plum, MDC is paying $1.75 per pound. The plum seed fruit must be ripe and yellow, red, or orange. No green fruit will be accepted.

The seed can be dropped off at the front desk of MDC’s Chillicothe Office from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Collectors can also schedule a time to sell the seed by calling 660-646-6122. For more information, contact Samantha Anderson at that number or by email at Samantha.Anderson@mdc.mo.gov.