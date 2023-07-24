Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s crop protection chemicals market forecast, the crop protection chemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $78.95 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global crop protection chemicals industry is due to the increasing need for food owing to the rising population. North America region is expected to hold the largest crop protection chemicals market share. Major crop protection chemicals companies include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Syngenta International AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, Nufarm Ltd., ChemiChina Corporation, Corteva Agriscience, UPL Limited, FMC Corporation, American Vanguard Corporation,.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segments

● By Type: Fungicide, Insecticide, Nematicide, Herbicide

● By Origin: Synthetic, Bio-Based

● By Mode Of Applications: Foliar Spray, Soil TreATMents, Seeds TreATMents, Other Mode Of Applications

● By Applications: Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Fruits And Vegetables, Commercials Crop

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The crop protection chemicals are used to manage and minimize weeds and plant diseases. The crop protection chemicals are known as a class of agrochemicals that consists of chemical substances which help in preventing crop deterioration from pests and insects infestation.

