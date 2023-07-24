Global Cellulose Acetate Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Cellulose Acetate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Cellulose Acetate Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cellulose acetate market forecast, the cellulose acetate market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.47 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global cellulose acetate industry is due to the increase in cigarette consumption. North America region is expected to hold the largest cellulose acetate market share. Major cellulose acetate companies include Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sichuan Push Acetati Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc..

Cellulose Acetate Market Segments

● By Type: Fiber, Plastics

● By Product: Cellulose Acetate Filament, Cellulose Ester Plastics, Cellulose Acetate Tow, Cellulose Acetate Flakes, Other Products

● By Application: Cigarette Filters, Textiles and Apparel, Photographic Films, Tapes and Labels, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cellulose acetate is a synthetic chemical formed by the acetylation of the plant material cellulose. Cellulose acetate is a nontoxic, nonirritant, and biodegradable cellulose derivative that is created primarily by the action of acetic acid, acetic anhydride, and sulfuric acid on cellulose and is used to make textile fibers, packaging sheets, photographic films, and varnishes.

