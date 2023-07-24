Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive adaptive cruise control market forecast, the automotive adaptive cruise control market size is predicted to reach a value of $32.35 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global automotive adaptive cruise control market industry is due to the rise in the number of road accidents. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive adaptive cruise control market share. Major automotive adaptive cruise control companies include Magna International Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mando Corporation, Nidec Elesys America Corporation.

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segments

● By Component: LIN, CAN, ECU, MCU, Wire harness

● By Technology: RADAR Sensor, LIDAR Sensor

● By Mode Of Operation: Normal Adaptive Cruise Control System, Connected Adaptive Cruise Control System

● By Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

● By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive adaptive cruise control refers to a driver assistance technology that sets a maximum speed for vehicles and automatically slows the speed of the car when traffic is sensed in front of the vehicle. This device automatically adjusts a car's speed to reduce the driver's effort, and this technology allows the car to identify probable forward crashes and notify the driver. It is used to maintain adequate spacing between vehicles on the road, ensure road safety, avoid accidents, and enhance traffic flow.

