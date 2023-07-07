Japanese Manga Store "Mangamon" Opens in Honolulu, Hawaii, Bringing an Authentic Manga Experience to the Community
Hayabusa Hawaii Inc., HONOLULU, HI, is excited to announce the grand opening of Mangamon, a new store dedicated to Japanese manga and anime culture, located in West Waikiki. The store aims to provide a real and immersive manga experience by offering physical manga books, fostering a love for printed manga, and creating a space where manga enthusiasts can come together. The store will officially open on July 26th (with a pre-opening reception on July 22nd). Attendees of our official grand opening will also have a chance to receive small prize.
Mangamon is a physical store where customers can purchase and hold their favorite manga titles in their hands. The store features a vast collection of thousands of popular Japanese manga books, curated to cater to the diverse interests of manga lovers. From classic series to the latest releases, Mangamon ensures that readers can find their favorite titles and discover new ones. It's also a place for comic book lovers to sell their comics, e.g., after they've finished reading them. Mangamon will be a hub for Japanese cool culture, offering not only a wide selection of manga, but exclusive Japanese items that will only be found here in Hawaii such as a collection of Japanese gachapon and capsule toys.
In addition to the physical store, Mangamon will also launch an e-commerce platform to reach manga enthusiasts worldwide. While expanding its services globally, Mangamon remains committed to supporting the local community. Customers on Oahu and within the state of Hawaii can expect special shipping privileges and discounted rates, enabling the circulation of manga within the island and the state.
"We believe in the power of physical manga and the unique experience it offers to readers," stated the owner of Hayabusa Hawaii Inc. "At Mangamon, our goal is to provide an authentic manga experience, foster a love for printed manga, and become a hub for manga enthusiasts to connect, share, and celebrate their passion."
Mangamon's vision extends beyond the physical store and e-commerce platform. The company aims to contribute to the local community by encouraging the circulation of manga within the island and the state. By offering special incentives and discounted shipping rates for local customers, Mangamon hopes to support the local manga ecosystem and create a sustainable manga culture in Hawaii.
Furthermore, Mangamon goes beyond being just a bookstore. The store also features a multimedia booth where visitors can capture photos and videos, further enhancing their experience. For example, you, as a visitor to the store, can pick up a manga you like and freely post your passion for that manga with a photo or send a video of yourself discussing it with the store staff through SNS or Youtube. We want to use this space surrounded by manga, anime, and toys as a "participatory transmission center" to spread this culture together.
Store Information:
Address: 438 Hobron Ln #210, Honolulu, HI 96815
Store Manager: Natsumi Chase
Phone: (808) 517-3311
Email: info@manga-mon.com
Website: https://manga-mon.com/
"We invite manga enthusiasts to join us at Mangamon and experience the joy of reading manga in its physical form," added Natsumi Chase, Store Manager. "Our store is a haven for manga lovers, where they can immerse themselves in captivating stories, discover new worlds, and connect with fellow enthusiasts."
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Natsumi Chase at info@manga-mon.com or (808) 517-3311.
Natsumi Chase
