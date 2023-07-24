Sprinkler Irrigation Market Size Expected To Reach $3.9 Billion By 2027

Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sprinkler irrigation market size is predicted to reach $3.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The growth in the sprinkler irrigation market is due to the increase in public and private support for irrigation projects. North America region is expected to hold the largest sprinkler irrigation market share. Major players in the sprinkler irrigation market include Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Co Inc., Netafim Limited.

Sprinkler Irrigation Market Segments

• By Type: Centre Pivot Irrigation Systems, Lateral Move Irrigation Systems, Solid Set Sprinkler Systems, Others

• By Application: Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Landscape and Turf, Others

• By Field Size: Small Fields, Medium-Sized Fields, Large Fields

• By Mobility: Stationary, Towable

• By Geography: The global sprinkler irrigation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sprinkler irrigation refers to a method of applying irrigation water that is similar to natural rainfall. Sprinkler irrigation is used for watering the farm, landscaping, gardens, and fields. The water received through pumps is separated by sprinklers into tiny water drops, which are sprayed uniformly across the entire soil surface. Sprinkler irrigation is considered to be one of the most technologically advanced irrigation systems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Sprinkler Irrigation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sprinkler Irrigation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sprinkler Irrigation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

