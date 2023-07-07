Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,708 in the last 365 days.

Big Lost River near Arco stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout

Due to a high-water year, Idaho Fish and Game was able to stock 2,000 catchable rainbow trout in the lower section of the Big Lost River near the city of Arco on June 29.  According to Fish and Game records, this will be only the second time since the 1980’s that fish have been stocked this close to Arco. The last stocking occurred in 2019.

“It is a rare occurrence for there to be enough water flowing down the lower section Big Lost River through Arco for us to be able to stock fish right in town,” says Regional Fisheries Manager Brett High. “I hope anglers will take full advantage of this rare opportunity and get out fishing as often as they can.”

Six locations were stocked with fish from Moore downstream to Box Canyon south of Arco. Anglers should be able to find fish throughout this stretch of river as long as flows remain consistent.

 

You just read:

Big Lost River near Arco stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more