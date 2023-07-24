Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Electronic Weighing Machines Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Electronic Weighing Machines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the electronic weighing machines market size is predicted to reach $4.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.
The growth in the electronic weighing machines market is due to significant growth in the retail industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest electronic weighing machines market share. Major players in the electronic weighing machines market include A&D Company Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, BONSO Electronics International Inc., Doran Scales Inc., Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Fairbanks Scales Inc.
Electronic Weighing Machines Market Segments
• By Type: Laboratory Scale, Gem and Jewelry Scale, Retail Scale, Health Scale, Kitchen Scale, Other Types
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• By Geography: The global electronic weighing machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The electronic weighing machine is a machine used to measure mass or weight, which facilitates large-scale and accurate load measurement. It is the most reliable source for keeping track of weight for various objectives, such as business. Electronic weighing scale machines are utilized in a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and more.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC