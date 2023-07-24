Global Tempeh Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Tempeh Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Tempeh Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s tempeh market forecast, the tempeh market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 7.3 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global tempeh industry is due to the increasing popularity and demand for the vegan diet. North America region is expected to hold the largest tempeh market share. Major tempeh companies include Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., Mighty Bean Tempeh, Totally Tempeh, Margaret River Tempeh, Turtle Island Foods, Primasoy, Gwen Tempeh.
Tempeh Market Segments
● By Product Type: Frozen, Fresh and Ready-to-eat
● By Nature: Organic and Conventional
● By Flavor: Plain, Herbs & Spice
● By Source: Soybean, Multigrain, Other Sources
● By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket, Specialty Retail, Convenience Stores, Traditional Groceries and Online Retailers
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Tempeh is defined as a high-protein food made from partially cooked, fermented soybeans. Tempeh is produced by a controlled fermentation and natural culture process that combines soybeans into a cake form. The fungus Rhizopus oligosporus, often known as tempeh starter, is utilised in the fermentation procedure.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Tempeh Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Tempeh Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
