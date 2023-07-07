Minister’s statement on June Labour Force Survey results

CANADA, July 7 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, has issued the following statement on the release of Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey for June 2023:

“Earlier today, Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey reported that B.C.’s economy is holding steady with a decrease in part-time jobs and increase in full-time jobs in June, with a total of 28,400 full-time jobs added to the economy so far this year.

“B.C.’s job gains this month are among women and driven by full-time employment, which increased by 3,700. Part-time jobs decreased by 6,300.

“With global inflation and labour shortages, we recognize this is a challenging time for many, but our economy remains strong. B.C.’s GDP growth of 13.7% since 2017 is the highest in Canada among large provinces, and our unemployment rate remains low at 5.6 %, one of the lowest unemployment rates among provinces.

“In June, we had more jobs added in the manufacturing and health-care sectors, which is good news, following B.C.’s investment of $10 million for Massive Canada’s new mass-timber products manufacturing facility in Williams Lake, creating 70 new jobs. The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund is investing $180 million in grants to high-value industrial and manufacturing projects.

“While the national inflation rate dropped to 3.4%, we continue to make sure more people receive more money to help with bills and other day-to-day expenses through changes to the Climate Action Tax Credit. With the first quarterly payment of the expanded and enhanced Climate Action Tax Credit issued this week, we estimate more than two million families and individuals will receive this credit to help them to stretch their budgets.

“Last month, to get people working sooner in their field of choice, government announced new funding to help people with international credentials get recognition for their professional credentials in British Columbia. This is good news for employers in B.C. as we continue to focus new ways to grow our skilled labour force.

“As we move forward to deliver on our StrongerBC Economic Plan, our government continues to work to build a stronger, more resilient economy that will benefit all British Columbians.”

Learn More:

To find out more about the StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan/