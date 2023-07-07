Urine Test Strips Market Size Growing at 4.69% CAGR Set to Reach USD 897.23 Million By 2030

[206+ Pages Report] The global urine test strips market size was valued at USD 621.58 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 897.23 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. Due to the rising number of urinary tract infections (UTIs), the urine test strips market will be predicted to grow significantly.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Urine Test Strips Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global urine test strips market size was worth at around USD 621.58 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.69% and is anticipated to reach over USD 897.23 million by 2030.

The report delves deeper into several crucial aspects of the global urine test strips market. It includes a detailed discussion of existing growth factors and restraints. Future growth opportunities and challenges that impact the urine test strips industry are comprehensively addressed in the report.

Urine Test Strips Market Overview:

Urine test strips are a form of diagnostic medical device that is used to analyze the chemical composition of urine. They are used in several forms of medical settings including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes for screening, diagnosing, and monitoring various health or medical conditions. The urine test strips industry deals with the production, innovation, and distribution of these strips to end-consumers. They are thin, plastic strips that contain multiple reagent areas or chemical pads containing specific substances. When in contact with various components of analytes present in urine, these pads react which is considered an indicator of a certain specific condition. The use of urine test strips is generally considered a preliminary test that requires additional diagnosis for a concrete understanding of the underlying medical condition.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Urine Test Strips market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.69% between 2023 and 2030.

The Urine Test Strips market size was worth around US$ 621.58 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 897.23 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The urine test strips market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing rate of urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Based on function segmentation, visual test strips were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, hospitals & clinics was the leading NAME in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global urine test strips market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global urine test strips market include;

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

ARKRAY Inc.

Acon Laboratories Inc.

Nova Biomedical

URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.

77 Elektronika Kft.

Trinity Biotech

Germaine Laboratories Inc.

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

OraSure Technologies Inc.

BTNX Inc.

Medical Automation Systems Inc.

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Huichen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Urine Test Strips Market - Growth Factors

The global urine test strips market is projected to grow due to the increasing elderly population across the globe. The geriatric population is highly prone to several medical conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney diseases, and diabetes. Urine test strips can act as a valuable tool in detecting and monitoring such conditions. A research study conducted at John Hopkins University estimates that nearly 50% of people over the age of 75 years have some form of kidney disease. In addition to this, the alarming rate of people diagnosed with diabetes could aid higher demand for urine test strips as they are essential in determining glucose levels in urine.

Although the exact cause of diabetes is unknown, many reasons are known to trigger this condition. These factors include overweight or obesity, genetic mutations, insulin resistance, genes & family history, hormonal diseases, and many more. Such reasons have played a crucial role in paving the way for preventive medical care. The general population along with the efforts from the medical community are seeking ways that allow them greater control over their health and urine test strips are an excellent method of at-home routine health check-ups. A 2022 report by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention claimed that nearly 33.4% of all health center visits in the US were due to preventive care.

Urine Test Strips Market: Segmentation

The global urine test strips market is segmented based on function, type, application, end-user, and region.

Based on function, the global market is divided into automated test strips and visual test strips.

Based on type, the urine test strips industry is segmented into nitrites testing, hemoglobin & myoglobin testing, protein testing, and others. The highest CAGR was observed in the protein testing segment. It is used to detect excess protein in the urine. The condition is also known as Proteinuria and is commonly found in cases related to kidney conditions along with other medical issues. Detecting excess protein in urine is a crucial diagnostic market to assess or evaluate kidney function along with identifying potential underlying kidney diseases. Nitrites testing is used as a screening tool for urinary tract infections and these tests indicate the presence of the infection-causing bacteria. Other parameters commonly tested using urine test strips include ketones, glucose, and the pH level of urine which is normally between 4.6 to 8.

Based on application, the global market is divided into pregnancy test and disease diagnosis.

Based on end-user, the urine test strips industry is divided into diagnostic laboratories, institutes & research laboratories, general population, and hospitals & clinics. The most dominant end-users of urine test strips are hospitals and clinics. They use the result of these tests during diagnosis or for screening severe medical conditions. Diagnostic laboratories are also significant revenue generators as they perform specialized and comprehensive urine testing which includes analysis of multiple analytes, quantification of results, and confirmation of findings. Institutes & research laboratories utilize urine test strips to study certain conditions and for other research purposes but the application is not as extensive as the other segments. Standard urine test strips contain roughly 10 different chemical reagents or pads.

Regional Analysis:

North America: The global urine test strips market is expected to register high growth in North America driven by multiple factors. Regional countries such as the US and Canada have a robust medical infrastructure. The medical communities in these countries focus on preventive care which is further aided by promotional events held by the governments to create mass public awareness. Moreover, the access to quality medical care among senior citizens due to the establishment of advanced medical reimbursement policies and primary medical care being treated as citizen rights further adds to the regional expansion.

Europe may register higher growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and kidney disorders. The International Diabetes Foundation (IDF) has predicted that diabetes prevalence in Europe which is currently at 9.2% will increase to 13% by 2045. The European nations currently have the highest number of children and adolescents living with type 1 diabetes.

Report Scope:

Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2023, engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) announced the innovation of a new nanoparticle sensor capable of early detection of cancer using only urine tests. The new tools can be used to confirm if the tumor has metastasized

In June 2020, leading chemists at Iowa State University announced that they were working on developing a paper-strip urine test that could help in the detection of the Covid-19 virus. The strips were designed like a pregnancy test kit and hence were easy to use

In February 2023, three alumni from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Mumbai developed a new smartphone-based health test kit that provides results in 30 seconds. The app is known as Neodocs and uses pictures of cards dipped in urine samples for diagnosis

The global urine test strips market is segmented as follows:

By Function

Automated Test Strips

Visual Test Strips

By Type

Nitrites Testing

Hemoglobin & Myoglobin Testing

Protein Testing

Others

By Application

Pregnancy Test

Disease Diagnosis

By End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Institutes & Research Laboratories

General Population

Hospitals & Clinics

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Urine Test Strips industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Urine Test Strips Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Urine Test Strips Industry?

What segments does the Urine Test Strips Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Urine Test Strips Market sample report and company profiles?

