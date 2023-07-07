Project 0x0 Is Bringing AI-Powered Privacy To Decentralized Finance

0x0 has a host of AI-based safety tools.

/EIN News/ -- Washington City, WA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 0x0 has launched an array of AI-based safety tools with the goal of bringing total privacy to Decentralized Finance. The privacy tools by 0x0 are based on advanced zero-knowledge proofs and impenetrable cryptographic techniques. This ensures that the transactions made by a user remain confidential and safe from any outside interference.

Speaking to the media, the spokesperson of 0x0 said,” With our visionary team, groundbreaking technology, and a disruptive model backed by added privacy features, 0x0 is set to transform the decentralized finance (DeFi) for its users. In a world hungry for privacy, passive income, and financial empowerment, 0x0 stands tall as a visionary project that transcends boundaries.”



0x0 has also built a thriving self-sustainable ecosystem with a vibrant and dynamic community fostering collaboration and innovation. Here users can connect with like-minded individuals and propel themselves to the forefront of the financial revolution.

0x0 also offers frictionless private token swaps, a private NFT marketplace protected by 0x0’s privacy protocol, a privacy wallet, secure over-the-counter transactions, and various revolutionary financial tools that allow users to control their assets like never before.

With its groundbreaking privacy protocol, dynamic model, and ambitious roadmap, 0x0 paves the way for a new era of decentralized finance.

