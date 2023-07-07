Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for endoscopy for diagnosis and treatment of target diseases is a key factor driving robotic endoscopy devices market revenue growth

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Size – USD 1683.1 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.7%, Market Trends – Availability of new products and devices with advanced technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global robotic endoscopy devices market size reached USD 1,683.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for endoscopy for diagnosis and treatment of target diseases, in addition to rising investments, grants, and funds by governments and global organizations for healthcare infrastructure improvement, and availability of new products and devices equipped with advanced technologies are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1036

Robotic-assisted surgery utilizes specialized technologies such as surgical arm, surgical console, and special camera among others, which allows surgeon to perform procedures efficiently in hard-to-reach areas through small incisions. Moreover, flexible movement of robotic arm coupled with better 3D visualization for imaging are other key factors driving demand for robotic endoscopy devices. Growing preference for minimal invasive surgeries, owing to various benefits such as less scaring, less painful, reduced blood loss, and shorter hospital stays, are contributing to revenue growth of the market. Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies offer standardization of endoscopic examination, easy detection, and characterization of Gastrointestinal (GI) pathology.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Surgical segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries owing to faster recovery time and shorter hospital stays is one of the major factors driving growth of this segment. Major companies investing in development of advanced technologies for surgical devices as well as emergence of medtech startups are key factors contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Laparoscopy segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery is a key factor driving growth of this segment. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing number of elderly individuals and large patient pool, especially in highly populated countries such as China and India, are driving demand for laparoscopic procedures. Robotic surgery offers monitors which provide a 3-D high resolution and magnified image of the inside of the body.

Hospitals segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Hospitals are equipped with well-resourced surgical and operating rooms, have skilled healthcare professions, and availability of various healthcare coverage and benefits and services are some of the key factors driving growth of this segment. Furthermore, high investments for healthcare infrastructure, especially in developed countries, in addition to rapid adoption of robotic endoscopy devices for surgical procedures are contributing significantly to growth of the hospitals segment.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1036

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Robotic Endoscopy Devices market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some major companies in the global market report include Auris Health, Inc., Olympus Corporation. Intuitive Surgical, Brainlab AG, Asensus Surgical US, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., avateramedical GmbH, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and AKTORmed GmbH.

Key reasons to buy the Global Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Robotic Endoscopy Devices market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

To know more about the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/robotic-endoscopy-devices-market

Emergen Research has segmented global robotic endoscopy devices market on the basis of approach, application, end-use, and region:

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Surgical

Diagnostic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Laparoscopy

Colonoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Ambulatory surgical centers

Hospitals

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Robotic Endoscopy Devices market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Robotic Endoscopy Devices market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request a customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1036

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.