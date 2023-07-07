Learn to fish with MDC in Columbia July 25 and 27

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a two-part fishing introduction in Columbia.

The first session will be held July 25 from 6-8 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops. Participants of this class will focus on how to operate a spin cast fishing rod, learn the parts of a fishing rod, how to fasten basic fishing tackle, and how to properly handle and release a fish safely. Registration for this session is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wc.

The second session will be held July 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops. This session will focus on fish life cycles and anatomy, different types of lures, and participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at fishing. Registration for this session is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4WG.

These sessions are open to participants ages 7 and older, and all participants ages 7-15 must be accompanied by an adult during the events. To attend the second session, participants must attend the first session. Bass Pro Shops are located at 3100 Vandiver Dr. in Columbia. Questions about this event can be sent to Huston Spellman at Huston.spellman@mdc.mo.gov.