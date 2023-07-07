Party Supplies Market Predicted to Hit $28.8 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR of 9% From 2022-2031

Party Supplies Market 2021-2031

The tableware/disposables segment accounted for the highest party supplies market size in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

One of the main drivers of the market is the rising demand for event management and wedding planning services. The market is expanding due to the growing trend of theme parties around the world.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Party Supplies Market" The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The party supplies market was valued at $12.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.

Get Free Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6870

Party supplies are materials that are required for a party or event. They include various decorative materials such as balloon, games, pinatas, tableware, banners, and others. The party supplies market is experiencing an exponential growth due to emerging fashion and trends. There has been a lot of innovation and utilization of party supplies as accessories, wherein the items are designed according to the occasion. The leading brands produce supplies for occasions such as birthday, graduation, anniversary, Christmas, Halloween, and others.

In addition, expansion of distribution channels, such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialized store, and others, has made these party supplies become easily available to customers, thereby contributing to the party supplies market growth. Online shopping is more convenient compared to physical shopping as consumers could find anything easily on online stores without being physically present in the store. Therefore, growth in digitalization and increase in percentage of population inclined toward online shopping across various countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the party supplies market.

Therefore, social distancing and minimum gathering have led to cancellation of various events and parties, thereby leading to loss in sales of various party supplies in terms of value sales. Thus, restricting the growth of party supplies market. The global party supplies market analysis is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into balloons, banners, pinatas, games, tableware/disposables, home decor, take away gifts, and others. By application, the market is divided into commercial use and domestic use. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into convenience stores, e-commerce, supermarket/hypermarket, specialized stores, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

FLASH SALE Till 15 July 2023 - Procure Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ba4de017931c1e49e8ebeb57d3c94288

By product type, the tableware/disposables segment accounted for the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-fifth of the global party supplies market revenue. This is due to Serving food at social gatherings, such as parties, festivals, and events, is one of the macro trends in party culture, which has become the primary growth catalyst for the Party Supplies sector. The games segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the increase in importance of building team spirit through traditional tabletop games.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-fourth of the global party supplies market revenue. Supermarkets/hypermarkets usually span over a large area and display a wide range of brands in a single store. In addition, they are especially located near residential areas for convenience and easy accessibility. The convenience stores segment, on the other hand, is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The E-Commerce segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.

By application, the domestic use segment held the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global party supplies market revenue. The growth is attributed to the rise in trends of party celebration, such as pre-wedding, divorce party, baby shower, housewarming, post birthday celebration, pre birthday celebration, single dance party & mixer, and others, drives the growth of the party supplies market in terms of value sales. The commercial use segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032.

By region, North America garnered the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global party supplies market revenue. One of the major factors that drive this phenomenon is social media. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.2% by 2032. The growth is attributed to the rise in corporate culture in the region.

Enquire More About this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6870

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Party City

• Unique Industries

• Martha Stewart

• American Greetings

• Pioneer Worldwide

• Hallmark

• Shutterfly

• Artisano Designs

• Chinet

• Oriental Trading Company.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the party supplies market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing party supplies market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the party supplies market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global party supplies market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:

○ Canada Party Supplies Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis

○ UK Party Supplies Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity

○ Europe Party Supplies Market Share, Analysis, Growth Opportunity

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-party-supplies-market-A101537

○ Mexico Party Supplies Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mexico-party-supplies-market-A101536

○ France Party Supplies Market Share, Trends, Growth Opportunity

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/france-party-supplies-market-A101538

○ Germany Party Supplies Market Analysis, Share, Opportunity

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/germany-party-supplies-market-A101539

○ Italy Party Supplies Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/italy-party-supplies-market-A101540

○ Spain Party Supplies Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spain-party-supplies-market-A101542

○ Russia Party Supplies Market Size, Growth, Growth Analysis

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/russia-party-supplies-market-A101543

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research