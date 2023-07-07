[Latest] Global PBSA Market Size to Hit $14.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 10.9%: Zion Market Research

According to Zion Market Research, the global PBSA market size is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2030 from its value USD 9.1 billion in 2022, at CAGR of 10.9% during forecast period. As a result of universities providing their own student housing and their inability to meet the rising demand for housing, it is anticipated that the global PBSA market will experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “PBSA Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global PBSA Market size was worth at around USD 9.1 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 10.9% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 14.1 billion by 2030.

The report analyses the PBSA market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

PBSA Market Overview:

University students might live in a type of housing facility known as "purpose-built student accommodation," or PBSA for short. There are two types of these real estate properties: cluster apartments with individual kitchens but communal living areas, and contemporary residence halls with bedrooms that include dining areas, shared kitchens, and living units. The demand for PBSA is expected to soar in the coming years due to the expansion in student populations around the world.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.1 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 14.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.9% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered CRM students, Placio, Youthville Serviced Hostels, Uni Acco, Stanza Living, Amber Student, Unite Group, and University Living. Segments Covered By Accommodation Type, By Location, By Rent Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the PBSA market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 10.9% between 2023 and 2030.

The PBSA market size was worth around US$ 9.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 14.1 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The global PBSA market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the universities providing their own student accommodation, and these educational institutes are finding it difficult to fulfill the escalating demand for accommodation.

In terms of accommodation type, the private student accommodation segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of rent type, the basic segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American PBSA market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

PBSA Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing student issues in accommodating other countries to boost market growth

The expansion of the global PBSA market trends will be driven by the rising demand for housing for students who live on or off campus. Universities are reportedly offering their own student housing, and these academic institutions are struggling to meet the rising demand for housing. Due to these educational institutions' preference for private actors in the housing and hotel sector, PBSA is now in demand. For the record, the UK's PBSA market recorded investments of around £7.3 billion, an increase from £4.2 billion over the previous five years. Additionally, from 2021 to 2022, the average rental increase was close to 6.1%.

The likelihood of enormous returns will probably increase PBSA market investments, driving the expansion of the global market. The supply of families with numerous occupations for topics is declining due to increased taxes and stringent legislation, which is driving up demand for businesses that provide specifically designed student housing. All of these factors will accentuate the global market's expansion. The Unite Group Plc, a developer and operator of student housing in the UK, sold a PBSA portfolio of nearly 11 student housing facilities with almost 4,500 beds to a division of Loan Star Funds in the first quarter of 2022 for a price of over £306 million.

PBSA Market: Segmentation

The global PBSA market is sectored accommodation type, location, rent type, and region.

In accommodation-type terms, the global PBSA market is segregated into halls of residence, private student accommodation, and rented rooms or house segments. Additionally, the market category for private student housing, which accounted for more than 50% of the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR throughout the course of the forecasted period.

On the basis of rent type, the PBSA industry across the globe is sectored into basic rent and total rent segments. In addition, the basic rent category, which accounted for a sizeable portion of the global market in 2022, is expected to drive segmental growth in the coming years. A rise in the trend for basic rent among hostel and guest house owners may be the cause of the segmental growth during the projection period.

Based on the location, the PBSA market globally is sectored into the city center and periphery segments.

Browse the full “PBSA Market By Accommodation Type (Halls Of Residence, Private Student Accommodation, And Rented Rooms Or Houses), By Location (City Center And Periphery), By Rent Type (Basic Rent And Total Rent), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pbsa-market



Regional Analysis:

European PBSA market will establish its dominance over the forecast period

Europe, which accounted for more than 33% of the global PBSA market's revenue in 2022, is expected to experience a significant expansion over the forecast period. The expansion of the European market from 2023 to 2030 may be attributable to Asian students' expanding preference for the United Kingdom as an educational destination due to the high quality of education provided by British universities. According to reports, the United Kingdom spent nearly £101 billion on educational activities in 2021-2022, giving it a strong position on the global education market and making it an attractive destination for international students. The action will contribute to the expansion of the regional market boom in the coming years.

In addition, the PBSA market in North America is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the assessment period. Favorable legislation pertaining to student study visas as well as green card and permanent residence laws in countries such as the U.S. and Canada are likely to impact the growth of the regional industry.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global PBSA market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global PBSA market include;

CRM students

Placio

Youthville Serviced Hostels

Uni Acco

Stanza Living

Amber Student

Unite Group

University Living

The global PBSA market is segmented as follows:

By Accommodation Type

Halls of Residence

Private Student Accommodation

Rented Rooms or Houses

By Location

City Center

Periphery

By Rent Type

Basic Rent

Total Rent

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for PBSA industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the PBSA Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the PBSA Industry?

What segments does the PBSA Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the PBSA Market sample report and company profiles?

