Tony's Brick and Stone Ltd. Announces Expansion of Services: Chimney Repairs & Installations Now in Calgary
Although we have always provided these services as an integral part of our masonry work, it was never officially listed on our website. ”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary's masonry business, Tony’s Brick and Stone Ltd, is pleased to inform the public about its new service extension – Chimney Repairs and Rain Cap Installations. Leveraging years of industry experience and expertise in masonry work, the company is poised to meet the increasing demands of clients in Calgary.
— Tonin Tata, owner of
Tonin Tata, the owner of Tony’s Brick and Stone Ltd. expressed his enthusiasm about this development. He said, "Although we have always provided these services as an integral part of our masonry work, it was never officially listed on our website. I am thrilled that we are now more equipped to cater to our clients’ needs and provide a better experience."
The company's repertoire includes a wide array of chimney repair services such as chimney rain cap installations, chimney crown repair, chimney leak repairs, fireplace brick repairs, and firebox brick repairs. These offerings aim to ensure optimal functioning of chimneys while safeguarding them from weather-induced damages.
The company recognizes the crucial role of regular chimney maintenance in preventing potential safety hazards.
Mr. Tata added that, "Chimneys are constantly exposed to harsh weather conditions such as snow and rain, making them susceptible to water damage if not maintained regularly". With Tony’s Brick and Stone Ltd.'s newly released chimney repair services, they're assuring homeowners in Calgary that
"they'll be taken care of by skilled technicians who understand what it takes to keep it safe and operational".
The company owner added that estimates will be free in Calgary and area, along with their other services.
