New Era of Modern Art Meet Cubism; You Have To See It to Believe It.
Visitors to the Modern Art Meets Cubism exhibit will be presented with three special expressive series – At the Asylum, Cuban Experience, and Coal Miners.
Bringing a voice to the voiceless and raising awareness through revelatory depictions.
Columbia, MD (June 30, 2023) Local artist, Errol McKinson, brings his latest series of work to the Bernice Kish Gallery at Slayton House (10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia, Maryland). This breakout award-winning artist has opened his personal studio to show the community some of his most illustrative and emotive pieces. Inspired by the greatest Impressionists, McKinson displays an exploration of his conceptualizations of modern art and cubism and exposes the hidden significance of bringing voice to the voiceless.
In this revelatory display, visitors will see how the influence of Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, and Pablo Picasso touch this artist’s canvas. McKinson brings a kaleidoscope of distinctive colors and thoughtful brushstrokes that evoke a range of feelings – compassion and anger, sorrow and laughter, despair and mobilization. In addition to the featured series, Cubism, visitors to the Modern Art Meets Cubism exhibit will be presented with three special expressive series – At the Asylum, Cuban Experience, and Coal Miners. These bonus series shine a spotlight on forgotten, marginalized, and overlooked people in society while highlighting the beauty and power each can behold. All paintings will be available for purchase with a portion of proceeds benefiting underprivileged and underrepresented people in our society.
McKinson shared inspirational motivation for these hopeful-but-hurting individuals, who often feel helpless in their current circumstances, when he said, “When you are chosen for a specific purpose in life, you hold the key to your destiny.” Don’t miss the rare opportunity to study this extraordinary exhibit from August 30- October 20, 2023.
The opening reception for Modern Art Meets Cubism will be held on Sunday, September 10 from 3:00-5:00 pm at the Bernice Kish Gallery at Slayton House – 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia, Maryland. This show is open to the public at no charge.
McKinson’s one-hour Gallery Talk will take place at the same location on Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00 am. This event is complimentary. Registration is requested by emailing events@wildelake.org or through EventBrite.
The Bernice Kish Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm. The Gallery strongly recommends calling ahead (410-730-3987) to make sure all gallery areas are open to the public.
Appointments for in-person visits to Errol McKinson’s art studio, which offer access to his complete portfolio, may be scheduled by contacting him directly (errolwmckinson@gmail.com). Art collectors may also find his work online at www.mckinsongallery.com.
For more information on the “Modern Art Meets Cubism” solo show, please contact Jasmin Diaz at 410-730-3987 or e-mail events@wildelake.org.
