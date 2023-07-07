Submit Release
July 12, 2023 Public Notice of Commission Committee Meetings

July 12, 2023 Public Notice of WRC Commission Committee Meetings

 

Executive (Closed Session): 8 - 8:45 am

Habitat, Nongame & Endangered Species: 9 - 9:45 a.m.
 

Fisheires: 9:45 - 11:15 a.m.

Land Acquisitions & Property: 12:15 - 1:45 p.m.

 

Small Game & Wild Turkey: 1:45 - 2:45 p.m.

Big Game: 2:45 - 3:45 p.m.

 

Committee of the Whole: 3:45 - 4:15 p.m.

*Note - If a committee meeting ends early, the next Committee meeting may begin 5 minutes after the previous committee ends.
Members of the public may join in person or via :Zoom by registering in advance.
 

