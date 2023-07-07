Rapid Expansion: U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market on Track to Hit US$ 940.5 Million by 2032, Persistence Market Research

Perception Regarding Kitchen Being Center of Home Likely to Increase Spending on Kitchen Sinks: Persistence Market Research

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. kitchen sinks market is projected to witness a CAGR of approximately 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Factors such as strengthening penetration of HoReCa sector, rapidly increasing spending on household renovation, and rising significance of smart kitchens are likely to play a key role in facilitating sales growth.

As compared to the earlier perception of a kitchen as a merely functional room, there is a significant change in the way that modern consumers view the kitchen. Now, it is now more central to having an organized and aesthetically-appealing home, including the kitchen This has led to a rise in the preference for intuitive kitchen appliances and smart home technologies and are not limited in the way that traditional kitchen appliances and kitchenware are in terms of both, ease of use and visual appeal.

Click Here to Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33084

Vast potential opportunities for manufacturers of smart kitchen appliances are anticipated in this scenario, as consumers develop new cooking skills and utilize technologies that tackle common problems. This mindset has triggered a shift toward viewing the kitchen as the center of the home and a decorative, yet productive space, which translates into the convergence of software and hardware in appliances and other kitchenware. This factor is anticipated to push demand growth of kitchen sinks in the U.S. market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Increasing Internet penetration and consumer enthusiasm toward connected devices are laying the foundation for the growth of the U.S. kitchen sinks market.

The market is currently experiencing a shift in consumer preference from conventional to smart kitchen sinks.

As per the analysis, sales of kitchen sinks in the commercial category are expected to reflect high growth.

“Kitchen sinks have witnessed a transformation, from a functional product to a styling product. Manufacturers are aware that consumers prefer different varieties for a particular product category. Hence, they are launching various kitchen sink offerings keeping in mind factor,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33084

Key Market Players

The report highlights important trends into the competitive scenario of the kitchen sinks market in the United States, along with the highlights of differential marketing strategies used by players in the market.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Crown Products, Franke Kitchen Systems, LLC., JULIEN Inc., Kraus USA Inc., ROHL LLC., TOTO Ltd., Blanco America Inc., Elkay Manufacturing Company, Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Kohler Co., Lixil Corporation, and TOTO Ltd., among others.

Key Segments Covered in U.S. Kitchen Sinks Industry Research

U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market by Product:

Drop-In/Top Mount Kitchen Sinks

Undermount Kitchen Sinks

Wallmount Kitchen Sinks

Other Product Types

U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market by Material:

Fireclay Kitchen Sinks

Granite Kitchen Sinks

Others

U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market by End User:

Household Kitchen Sinks

Commercial Kitchen Sinks

U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market by Type:

Single Kitchen Sinks

Double Kitchen Sinks

Variant Kitchen Sinks

U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales of Kitchen Sinks

Indirect Sales of Kitchen Sinks

Multi-brand Stores

Franchise Stores

Specialized Stores

Online Retailers

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market by Region:

Northeast U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market

West U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market

South U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market

Midwest U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33084

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the kitchen sinks market, covering U.S. industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022 to 2032. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product, material, end user, type, sales channel, and region.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the U.S. market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

For additional information on how the U.S. kitchen sinks market will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

About Consumer Goods Division at Persistence Market Research

The Consumer Goods team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs by offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the consumer goods industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. We provide end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.