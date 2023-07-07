CIO Leadership: An All-Star Roster of Business Tech Leaders Will Share the Stage at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 6

Hot topics to be explored at this event include use cases for leveraging Generative AI along with leading and driving transformation in challenging times

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 6 at The Harvard Club of Boston.







Hot topics to be explored at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include successful use cases for applying Generative AI to the business as well as the CIO as the CEO of Technology.

“As the CEO of Technology, CIOs require the ability to peer around the corners to anticipate what’s coming next to help position the business to succeed,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Vic Bhagat , Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl

, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl Monica Caldas , EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance

, EVP Global CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Jim Chilton , EVP & CIO, Cengage Group

, EVP & CIO, Cengage Group Brook Colangelo , CIO, Waters Corporation

, CIO, Waters Corporation Jason Cooper , CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm

, CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm Martin Davis , CIO, Mevotech

, CIO, Mevotech Patrick Ford , CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric

, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne

, CIO, Teradyne David Gerstle , Chief Digital Officer, MBTA

, Chief Digital Officer, MBTA Danielle Goulet , VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group

, VP & CISO, The Hanover Insurance Group Ken Grady , SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Elizabeth Hackenson , CIO, Schneider Electric

, CIO, Schneider Electric Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Eric Helmer , SVP & CTO, Rimini Street

, SVP & CTO, Rimini Street Michael Israel , CIO, The Kraft Group

, CIO, The Kraft Group Todd Mazza , CTO, FM Global

, CTO, FM Global Kevin Powers , J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

, J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company Brian Shield , SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox

, SVP/CTO, The Boston Red Sox Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services

, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services Mike Towers , Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe

Luminary CIOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Vic Bhagat , Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl

, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl Brook Colangelo , VP & CIO, Waters Corporation

, VP & CIO, Waters Corporation Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne

, CIO, Teradyne Ken Grady , SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Elizabeth Hackenson , CIO, Schneider Electric

, CIO, Schneider Electric Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Patty Patria, CIO, Babson College

Valued Partners for the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, Intuitive.Cloud, Lakeside, LastPass, Nasuni, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, Tangoe, Tanium, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on August 18 at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta. Timely topics to be explored at the summit will include opportunities to leverage innovative technologies such as Generative AI to drive cost containment and power business growth.

Top tier CIOs and business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on August 18 will include:

Leslie Anderson , Executive Director, Data Governance, Enterprise Architecture, Strategy and Digital Transformation, NCR Corp.

, Executive Director, Data Governance, Enterprise Architecture, Strategy and Digital Transformation, NCR Corp. Jennifer Baker , CTO, Synovus

, CTO, Synovus Brian Benn , CIO, Atlanta Housing Authority

, CIO, Atlanta Housing Authority Shoukat Ali Bhamani , Former EVP & CTO, Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

, Former EVP & CTO, Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC Curtis A. Carver, Jr. , VP & CIO, University of Alabama at Birmingham

, VP & CIO, University of Alabama at Birmingham Anil Cheriyan , EVP, CTO Strategy & Technology, Cognizant Technology Solutions

, EVP, CTO Strategy & Technology, Cognizant Technology Solutions Jay Ferro , EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario

, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario Kenneth Foster , VP of IT Governance, Risk and Compliance, FLEETCOR

, VP of IT Governance, Risk and Compliance, FLEETCOR Kevin Gowen , CISO, Synovus

, CISO, Synovus Jimmy Guest , VP, IT, Sutherland Global Services

, VP, IT, Sutherland Global Services Monique Hart , CISO/Executive Director of Information Security, Piedmont Healthcare

, CISO/Executive Director of Information Security, Piedmont Healthcare Eric Helmer , SVP & CTO, Rimini Street

, SVP & CTO, Rimini Street Art Hopkins , Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates Shaun Hunt , CIO, McKenney’s, Inc.

, CIO, McKenney’s, Inc. Kateau James , COO, Deloitte

, COO, Deloitte Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Ryan Loy , Partner, McKinsey

, Partner, McKinsey Brent McDaniel , Chief Digital Officer, Aprio

, Chief Digital Officer, Aprio Steven McWilliams , VP, CIO, Georgia Hospital Association

, VP, CIO, Georgia Hospital Association Chris Ortbals , Chief Product Officer, Tangoe

, Chief Product Officer, Tangoe Chintan Patel , CIO, National DCP

, CIO, National DCP Renee Pearson , GVP & CTO, Rollins, Inc.

, GVP & CTO, Rollins, Inc. James Pierre , EVP, CIO Americas, TK Elevator

, EVP, CIO Americas, TK Elevator Molly Rauzi , CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald

, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald AJ Rodrigues , Head of IT Delivery and The Delta Tech Hub, Delta Air Lines

, Head of IT Delivery and The Delta Tech Hub, Delta Air Lines Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia

, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia Serena Sacks-Mandel , Global Chief Technology/Transformation Officer – Education, Microsoft

, Global Chief Technology/Transformation Officer – Education, Microsoft Bhavin Shah , Founder and CEO, Moveworks

, Founder and CEO, Moveworks Grant Shih , CTO, Aramark Uniform Services

, CTO, Aramark Uniform Services Sulabh Sood , VP, Morgan Stanley

, VP, Morgan Stanley William VanCuren , Former EVP & CIO, NCR Corp.

, Former EVP & CIO, NCR Corp. Angela Yochem , Former EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

, Former EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health Steven Zachok, Director, Enterprise Solution Engineering, RingCentral



Prominent CIOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Anil Cheriyan , CTO/EVP Strategy & Technology, Cognizant Technology Solutions

, CTO/EVP Strategy & Technology, Cognizant Technology Solutions Jay Ferro , EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario

, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario Kevin Gowen , CISO, Synovus

, CISO, Synovus Art Hopkins , Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. William VanCuren, Former EVP & CIO, NCR Corp.

Valued Partners for the 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, ArmorCode, AWS, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Atlanta, Tangoe, Tanium, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d77d7eac-f080-4118-a918-2440dd3d2d3b



