NFM Lending Announces the Promotion of Laura Clapper to Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- LINTHICUM, MD, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the promotion of Laura Clapper to Chief Marketing Officer. Clapper has been with the company since 2020, serving as the Vice President of Digital Strategy.

As the VP of Digital Marketing, Clapper has led initiatives to raise the public profile of NFM Lending through targeted ads using social media and search engine marketing, as well as creating drip campaigns for borrowers at each stage of the lending process. Notably, Clapper has been instrumental in the growth of NFM’s Influencer Division. Leveraging new features from CRM systems, she devised and scaled unique video messaging campaigns for 18 loan originator influencers. The strategy resonated with their social media followers and resulted in an average of 2,500 warm leads per month with zero direct advertising costs.

“It is an incredible honor to assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer at NFM Lending,” said Clapper “Having held the role of Vice President, Digital Strategy for the past three years, I have closely collaborated with our executives and sales leaders to shape marketing processes and support key initiatives. In this new capacity, I am committed to driving our marketing efforts and maintaining a strong focus on sales growth. NFM’s innovative spirit, progressive culture and unwavering dedication to pioneering new ways of helping homeowners is what makes me love being a part of this organization.”

Clapper is a digital marketing veteran with 22 years of experience working in leadership roles within and outside of the mortgage industry.

“Laura is the most dynamic mortgage marketing person I have ever been around,” noted NFM Managing Director Greg Sher. “Her versatility and understanding of all things digital make her the perfect person to lead NFM’s charge into the future. It’s truly an honor to work with her every day.”

Clapper lives with her family in Sykesville, MD. NFM congratulates her on the promotion and wishes her continued success.

For more information on the Influencer Division, contact influencerdiv@nfmlending.com.

