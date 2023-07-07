TLC Worldwide UK Launches Heinz ‘Dayz Out’ Summer Campaign

TLC Worldwide UK is thrilled to announce the launch of its summer campaign in partnership with Heinz, which offers free days out to participants across the UK.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TLC Worldwide UK Launches Heinz ‘Dayz Out’ Summer Campaign:

The Free Dayz Out campaign aims to encourage people to explore the nation and try something new this summer. Delivered by TLC Worldwide UK’s National Activities Network, there are thousands of venues to choose from and a variety of activity types.

“The Dayz Out competition is the latest activity from Heinz to help support families. Whether your interests lie in art, culture, or amusement parks, this the perfect campaign to allow adults and children alike to go ahead enjoy their summers.”

The campaign, which is live on-pack in grocery stores across England, Scotland, and Wales, will run from 28th June 2023 until 31st October 2023. Every single customer will be able to claim a free day out when purchasing a qualifying promotional pack of Heinz products. Participating customers will be able to choose from bowling, go karting, museums, national gardens, theme parks, paintballing, animal parks, aquariums, or one of many more. TLC Worldwide UK ensures a wide array of options to cater to many interests, for education, fun or both!

"At TLC Worldwide, we believe that experiences make life more rewarding." said John Pearson, Managing Director at TLC Worldwide UK. "Through our partnership with Heinz, we are delighted to provide people with the opportunity to discover a new interest and take time to enjoy an activity they may not usually do. We aim to add value to the customer experience and get people out into the nation this summer!"

To participate in this campaign, customers need only purchase a pack of Heinz beans, soup or sauce with the promotion featured on the pack. Customers can then follow the instructions on pack to TLC Worldwide UK’s campaign website to claim their day out. Full campaign details and terms and conditions can be found at https://dayzout.heinz.co.uk/

As a component of the initiative, TLC enlisted the assistance of influencers to endorse the messaging on Instagram and contribute to the campaign's promotion. All promotional content related to the campaign can be discovered using the hashtag #FreeDayzOut

About TLC Worldwide:

TLC have been connecting their clients’ customers with free experiences for the last 30 years, to make their lives more rewarding and change behaviour.

Today, their unique, global platform offers companies, including the world’s biggest brands, access to thousands of experiences, across the full breadth of consumer passions and needs. From travel and hotels to family days out, from free dinners to movie nights in or out, from kids’ sport & talent lessons to pamper treatments and wellness.

Their commercial model enables clients to reward everyone, rather than the lucky few, more generously and for a fraction of the real value – guaranteeing results, strong ROI and supporting brand equity.

www.tlcworldwide.com/united-kingdom

