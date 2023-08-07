Battling Mental Illness Alone: A Riveting Memoir of Triumph and Resilience
Ruth Poniarski, a talented artist and author, announces the release of her compelling memoir, "Journey of the Self-Memoir of an Artist." In this gripping account, Ruth shares her personal struggle with mental illness and how she courageously overcame life's most daunting challenges.
The journey chronicled in Ruth's memoir begins when she inadvertently ingests angel dust (PCP) at a college party. This fateful event led to a series of death defying nervous breakdowns, culminating in a horrific accident that resulted in a thirty-foot fall. "I sailed between two worlds," says Ruth, "between the 'one' that I knew and the place that I feared."
Throughout her memoir, Ruth candidly discusses her battle with anxiety, depression, and mania, leading to severe insomnia. She poignantly describes her journey to find the right treatment and diagnosis, and how she emerged stronger and more resilient than ever before. "Never abandon hope in the waking hours of affliction," says Ruth, encapsulating her unwavering spirit.
Ruth's memoir delves into various compelling topics, including establishing healthy relationships, finding one's passion and the perfect mate, understanding coping patterns with stress, and discovering oneself and one's limitations.
As an artist, Ruth also shares her artistic journey, painting since 1988. Her captivating artwork mirrors her inner emotions and struggles, making her memoir a unique blend of art and personal narrative.
"I wrote my memoir with a mission," Ruth explains. "To educate those suffering from mental illness, to show them that healing is possible, and that they are not alone in this complex and isolating world. I want to inspire readers with my relentless pursuit of inner peace and a fulfilling life."
