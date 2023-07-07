Global Cricket Bowling Machine Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 583.62 Million by 2030, At a 2.48% of CAGR

[213 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Cricket Bowling Machine Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 479.65 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 583.62 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 2.48% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BOLA - Stuart & Williams Ltd., JUGS Sports, Paceman, Merlyn, Spinfire, Leverage, BOLA Professional Cricket Machines, SACHINTENDULKAR.com, GUNN & MOORE, Bola Australia, Zing Sports, Spinshot Sports, AccuBowl, Lionheart, Speedarm, Master Blaster, Cricketer Pro, TopCat, Redback, Flintoff & Dunn, Techsco Sports, Paceman India, Vulcan Cricket, EVO Cricket, StanceBeam., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Cricket Bowling Machine Market By Technology (Non-Programmable And Programmable), By Application (School, Training Institutes, Colleges, Professional Academies, Others), By Distribution Channel (Sporting Goods Chain, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cricket Bowling Machine Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 479.65 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 583.62 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.48% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

What is Cricket Bowling Machine? How big is the Cricket Bowling Machine Industry?

A cricket bowling machine is an automated mechanical device that is used by cricket enthusiasts to mimic the action of the bowler in the game.

Report Overview:

The global cricket bowling machine market size was worth around USD 479.65 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 583.62 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 2.48% between 2023 and 2030.

cricket bowling machine is primarily used by batsmen to train and improve their skill, dexterity, or batting technique. A typical machine consists of a delivery system, speed control, spin & swing control, line & length adjustment, and feeder system. The delivery system is the core mechanism of the machine that delivers the cricket ball to the batsman. Speed control allows users to adjust the speed of the deliveries. Some advanced cricket bowling machines offer the ability to control the spin and swing of the deliveries. Certain bowling machines allow users to set the desired line and length of the deliveries. These machines come with an integrated feeder system that automatically loads and delivers the balls, reducing the need for manual intervention between deliveries.

Global Cricket Bowling Machine Market: Growth Factors

The global cricket bowling machine market is projected to grow owing to the increasing popularity of the game. Earlier cricket was only restricted to certain nations but with time, it has now managed to become a global sport with multiple nations participating against each other at world tournaments and league competitions. Regional levels cricket games are highly popular amongst young aspirants as it provides them with an opportunity to make it to the national team.

Furthermore, the increasing integration of technology and cricket has resulted in new and advanced innovations such as a cricket bowling machine for the batsman to practice and upgrade their skills without having to depend on other people like bowlers. Young students can practice cricket at public parks and other sports facilities with the aid of a cricket bowling machine which has resulted in higher revenue as parents are willing to spend extra money on overall child development. The increasing use of these machines by professional and amateur cricketers is also crucial to the cricket bowling machine industry. Other factors such as rising disposable income and the development of cricket infrastructure have played a key role in the trajectory.

The global cricket bowling machine industry has to deal with certain growth restrictions. The primary concern is the extent of skill development using these machines. Cricket bowling machines may not provide the same level of challenge and match-like conditions that players experience in real-game situations. Additionally, they also require regular maintenance, including cleaning, lubrication, and occasional repairs or part replacements which could limit their adoption rate.

The growing investments in technological innovations may provide growth opportunities while the cost and affordability could challenge market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 479.65 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 583.62 million CAGR Growth Rate 2.48% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players BOLA - Stuart & Williams Ltd., JUGS Sports, Paceman, Merlyn, Spinfire, Leverage, BOLA Professional Cricket Machines, SACHINTENDULKAR.com, GUNN & MOORE, Bola Australia, Zing Sports, Spinshot Sports, AccuBowl, Lionheart, Speedarm, Master Blaster, Cricketer Pro, TopCat, Redback, Flintoff & Dunn, Techsco Sports, Paceman India, Vulcan Cricket, EVO Cricket, and StanceBeam. Key Segment By Technology, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cricket Bowling Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cricket bowling machine market is segmented based on technology, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on technology, the global market segments are non-programmable and programmable. The cricket bowling machine industry registered the highest growth in the programmable segment in 2022 due to the greater popularity of the technology. They are highly versatile and can adapt to the exact skill development needs of the player. These machine variants allow users to program and customize various parameters such as speed, line, length, swing, spin, and trajectory. On the other hand, non-programmable machines have fixed settings and offer limited adjustability. Some basic features may include fixed speed or limited options for spin and trajectory adjustments. However, the preference depends on several personal and economic factors. A basic cricket bowling machine typically ranges from around USD 500 to USD 1500.

Based on application, the global market segments are schools, training institutes, colleges, professional academies, and others. Training institutes were the leading revenue generator in 2022 mainly due to the immense number of young students who enlist in teaching facilities for gaining more skills and working on areas of improvement. Trainees may either be willing to make a career in cricket or may enroll in these institutes as a hobby. Another significant contribution comes from the professional academies that mainly cater to the requirements of people who intend to play at the state or national cricket level. These academies focus on skill development and provide advanced training sessions where players can work on their technique, reflexes, and adaptability to different bowling styles. A recent official report claimed that nearly 1 out of every 9 Indian citizens plays cricket.

Based on distribution channel, the global cricket bowling machine market divisions are sporting goods chains, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

The global Cricket Bowling Machine market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Non-programmable

Programmable

By Application

School

Training Institutes

Colleges

Professional Academies

Others

By Distribution Channel

Sporting Goods Chain

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Cricket Bowling Machine Market By Technology (Non-Programmable And Programmable), By Application (School, Training Institutes, Colleges, Professional Academies, Others), By Distribution Channel (Sporting Goods Chain, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cricket Bowling Machine market include -

BOLA - Stuart & Williams Ltd.

JUGS Sports

Paceman

Merlyn

Spinfire

Leverage

BOLA Professional Cricket Machines

SACHINTENDULKAR.com

GUNN & MOORE

Bola Australia

Zing Sports

Spinshot Sports

AccuBowl

Lionheart

Speedarm

Master Blaster

Cricketer Pro

TopCat

Redback

Flintoff & Dunn

Techsco Sports

Paceman India

Vulcan Cricket

EVO Cricket

StanceBeam.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cricket Bowling Machine market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 2.48% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Cricket Bowling Machine market size was valued at around US$ 479.65 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 583.62 million by 2030.

The cricket bowling machine market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing number of league matches.

Based on technology segmentation, programmable was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on distribution channel segmentation, the sporting goods chain was the leading channel in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cricket Bowling Machine industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cricket Bowling Machine Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cricket Bowling Machine Industry?

What segments does the Cricket Bowling Machine Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cricket Bowling Machine Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global cricket bowling machine market driven by the immense popularity of the game in specific Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and others. India and Australia not only have a huge number of people who play cricket either at the professional or beginner level, but the national cricket boards are one of the world’s top revenue-generating boards. They have taken up several initiatives and programs to further the popularity of the game and provide skill development opportunities to young aspirants. Moreover, the cricket sector in the country is growing every year at a rapid rate. In Europe, the growth may be a result of the growing number of sales in regions in the UK. Bowling machines are commonly used in professional cricket clubs, training academies, and schools to enhance player development and practice sessions.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2019, BOLA, a leading cricket bowling machine manufacturer, announced the launch an updated version of the company’s popular BOLA Professional

In March 2022, the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP), India announced the launch of its first training center in the Itanagar region. The academy is equipped with a team of experts and an on-ground curriculum to train the next generation of crickets in the country

