NFM Lending Ranked the 20th Largest Home Lender by Mortgage Executive Magazine for 2022

/EIN News/ -- LINTHICUM, MD, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are pleased to announce they have been named a Top 50 Mortgage Company for 2022 by Mortgage Executive Magazine, ranking at #20. This is the highest ranking that NFM has received since the magazine started the program.

The Top 50 Mortgage Company rankings are determined by the total sales volume of the previous calendar year from 100 leading mortgage companies and banks throughout the United States. In 2022, NFM Lending had a total volume of $6,997,853,234 and 19,548 closed loans.

In addition to this award, NFM Lending was included in the Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America list seven times since 2013 and has been included on their 50 Best Companies to Work For list for seven consecutive years.

“What an amazing accomplishment by our employees,” said CEO/Founder David Silverman. “From admin to ops to sales, we all had a hand in this. Everyone in the industry knows what a difficult year 2022 was, but to have the NFM Family of Lenders once again come out shining is no surprise just knowing the quality of our people. When I started the company 25 years ago, I didn’t dream of becoming a top 20 residential lender in the country. I just wanted us to be the best at the size we were. We’ve done that consistently, and the result is we have moved up the ranks to be among the nation’s best mortgage companies.”

NFM is proud of this achievement and hopes to reach even greater heights in 2023.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

