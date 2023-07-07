22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Perkins associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





7 July 2023





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by Judge Lynne Perkins’ appointment to the circuit bench.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application materials are linked below.





Applications, including Page 1 Confidential Information, must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m. August 7, 2023, via e-mail only to 22ndJudicialCommssion@courts.mo.gov , although earlier submission is encouraged.





The commission expects to conduct interviews September 8, 2023, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street in St. Louis. In accordance with Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees to be submitted to the governor.





The members of the Twenty-second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission; Eva Frazer, M.D.; and Chris Goodson.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



