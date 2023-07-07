Commissioning of "Buston-Obshoron-Zarnisor" highway in Mastchoh district

TAJIKISTAN, July 7 - On July 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his working trip to Sughd Province, commissioned "Buston-Obshoron-Zarnisor" highway. The distance of the road is 38 kilometers and connects Mastchoh district, a number of villages of Bobojon Ghafurov district with Zarnisor town of Guliston city.

Reconstruction of the "Buston-Obshoron-Zarnisor" highway is one of the large-scale projects in the field of road construction, which has been implemented at the cost of more than 75 million somoni according to the order of the Government of the Republic on the basis of a tripartite agreement between "Mining-Industrial Company of Tajikistan and China" LLC, "Mechanized Works Institution "Somoni" LLC and the Executive body of state authority of Guliston city.

It was reported that this road was worn out due to years of use and it was completely reconstructed.

The construction and reconstruction of the highway and its related facilities were completed by the workers and specialists of "Mechanized Works Institution "Somoni" LLC with the involvement of workers, specialists and road construction equipment and mechanisms for more than a year with high quality.

The "Buston-Obshoron-Zarnisor" highway has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for 38 kilometers, and two layers of asphalt have been laid according to the standards of road construction. The width of the road asphalt is from 7 to 11 meters.

Two new bridges were built along this road, and two existing bridges were completely repaired and modernized.

In various areas of "Buston-Obshoron-Zarnisor" highway, embankment structures, drainage channels, and the construction of protective structures adjacent to the road have been built.

Construction materials - sand, gravel and hot asphalt were provided by "Mechanized Works Institution "Somoni" LLC.

It was emphasized that the implementation of "Buston-Obshoron-Zarnisor" highway reconstruction project with the support of the Government of the Republic is one of the important measures for the construction and reconstruction of communication facilities and plays an important role in the economic and social development of the region. Because this road connects the country's major mining industry region - "Tajikistan-China Mining-Industrial Company" LLC, Zarnisor and Burgunda deposits, agricultural areas and villages of Bobojon Ghafurov and Mastchoh districts to the center of the region - Khujand city. The new road will reduce the time and costs of transporting goods and passengers, and will provide standard conditions for the movement of vehicles carrying goods and passengers.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the quality of the works completed within the stipulated period and assessed the contribution of companies and enterprises to the implementation of the project as significant.

The representatives of the community of Mastchoh district and the city of Guliston expressed their gratitude to the Head of State and the Government of the country for their attention and care in the field of road construction.