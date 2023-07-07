Commissioning of "Nekbakht" LLC poultry breeding enterprise in Mastchoh district

TAJIKISTAN, July 7 - On July 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, launched the activity of "Nekbakht" LLC poultry breeding enterprise in Mastchoh district.

The poultry farm was built by entrepreneurs Nekruz Valiev and Bakhtiyor Valiev to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan's. At present, 50,000 poultry, including 1,000 "marjon" chickens, are bred there for 45 days at a time.

President Emomali Rahmon was informed that the annual capacity of the enterprise is to produce 600 tons of dietary meat, and further the number of poultry in one breeding stage will be increased to 100,000, and the annual production of poultry meat will be equal to 1000-1200 tons.

The area of the poultry breeding facility is 5 thousand square meters, 5 chicken breeding buildings, an administrative building and a canteen for employees have been built in the "Nekbakht" Limited Liability Company.

The process of water feeding, zoo-veterinary conditions, sanitation and hygiene and temperature control inside the building are automatically implemented in the poultry farm, and the most modern devices and equipment are installed.

Currently, 50 local residents are provided with well-paid jobs in the company.

In this place, the Head of State put into operation a water supply line. It was informed that based on the guidelines of the top management of the state and the Government, for the purpose of efficient use of land, a water line was built at a distance of 4 kilometers, and 15 hectares of public lands will be improved.

An exhibition of industry products was organized on the territory of the enterprise.

During the visit to the exhibition of the products of poultry enterprises of Sughd Province, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his satisfaction with the initiative of entrepreneurs who contribute to the implementation of the innovative policy of the Government of the country, guided patriotic entrepreneurs to use their capacities and opportunities, increase the number of new jobs, to be competitive and to contribute to development works.

In "Nekbakht" LLC, the Head of State, also started the activity of the peanut production workshop, i.e. the processing and packaging of peanuts, and got acquainted with the production process.

It was reported that modern devices and equipment were brought to the workshop from the Republic of Kazakhstan, and workers and specialists of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan cooperated in the process of assembly and installation of the production line and their training and use.

This workshop is the first in the region, it was built at the cost of 500 thousand somoni, and it produces 400-500 kilograms of products per day.