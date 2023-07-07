Commissioning of additional building of "Sino" diagnostic and treatment center in Mastchoh district

TAJIKISTAN, July 7 - On July 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip in Mastchoh district, unveiled the symbolic plaque and started the operation of a new additional building of the diagnostic and treatment center "Sino".

The building of "Sino" diagnostic and treatment center was built in Mastchoh village of Mastchoh district and consists of 3 floors. In its basement there are 2 modern therapeutic sports halls, an archive and a place for storing soft things. The first floor of the building has 2 canteens for up to 150 people, a natural healing section, a room for medical staff for examination, and on the second and third floors, there are medicine and rest rooms.

The construction of the new building began in June 2021 and was built by the domestic builders of "Favorid" LLC within 2 years with high quality.

President Emomali Rahmon was informed that the necessary conditions for treatment and recreation of up to 40 people at a time have been created in the new building. For accurate diagnosis and timely treatment of citizens, 5 types of new medical equipment, such as digital X-ray, ultrasound examination, automatic general blood test device and other modern medical equipment and tools have been purchased, and the possibility of diagnosis and treatment and recreation has been adapted to modern times.

With the construction and commissioning of the additional building, 12 medical specialists, more than 100 people in total, including graduates of medical college and the Tajik State Medical University, were employed.

In "Sino" diagnostic and treatment center in Mastchoh district, treatment is carried out with common medical methods, natural healing, acupuncture, manual electric massage, laser, diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the musculoskeletal system, nerves, and internal organs, in total 25 types of treatment.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the construction of this new and modern building, creation of conditions that meet modern times requirements, opportunities and capacity for diagnosis, treatment and recreation.