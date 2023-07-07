Australia ready to assist Việt Nam’s energy transition: Ambassador

VIETNAM, July 7 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà received Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Andrew Goledzinowski in Hà Nội on Friday.

Regarding Việt Nam’s roadmap for implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), Hà expressed his wish that Australia will participate in building a mechanism for coordination and join hands with developed and developing countries to achieve the net-zero target.

The Deputy PM proposed Australia share its experience and collaborate with Việt Nam in research and technology transfer involving the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia from renewable energy. He also referred to the management of smart grids and energy transmission systems, and the settlement of the financial resource challenges for transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables.

With their similarities in climate change adaptation, water resource management, and desertification prevention, Hà believed that both sides could study and select specific projects to exchange, share experiences, transfer technology, and improve related legal frameworks.

Việt Nam hopes that Australia, with its experience in building green financial mechanisms for climate change adaptation and environmental protection, can provide advice and assistance in developing a carbon credit market for the Southeast Asian country, Deputy PM Hà said.

He highly appreciated the support from Australian organisations and partners for building policies and regulations on geology, minerals, and energy transition in Việt Nam so far.

For his part, Goledzinowski affirmed that the Australian Government highly valued Việt Nam’s commitments and was ready to assist the nation’s roadmap for energy transition and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

He told his host that Australian businesses are very interested in the orientation of renewable energy development in Việt Nam’s national power development plan for the 2021-30 period with a vision until 2050, as well as the application of advanced and modern technologies in the exploration, reserves assessment, exploitation, and processing of valuable minerals in Việt Nam. — VNS