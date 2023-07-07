EUAM Ukraine helps Kherson and Mykolaiv partners to investigate and prosecute war crimes

At the end of June, the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Ukraine conducted a three-day training on topics related to international crimes for 30 representatives of the National Police, Prosecutor’s Office, State Security Service and State Bureau of Investigation from the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

They studied the topics of international humanitarian law, open source intelligence, international cooperation, investigative interviewing and crime scene examination. Particular attention was paid to investigating the case of the destruction of the dam in Nova Kakhovka.

In addition to this training, EUAM Ukraine also donated power plants and solar panels to the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office. This equipment will help investigators work in hard-to-reach areas where electricity is not always available.

