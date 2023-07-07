EU4Business: Connecting Companies project marks its closure with final conference in Brussels

The ‘EU4Business: Connecting Companies’ (EU4BCC) project has ended with a final conference held on June 27 in Brussels, Belgium.

Managed by Eurochambres and funded by the EU under the EU4Business initiative, EU4BCC was developed to foster sustainable economic development and job opportunities in EaP countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus (only non-state actors), Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine.

Throughout its implementation, EU4BCC empowered SMEs by promoting enhanced trade, attracting investments, and forging strong business connections with EU companies in key sectors such as bio/organic food, textile, creative industries, tourism, and wine.

Since its launch in 2019, EU4BCC has included 1,404 SMEs and Business Support Organisations (BSOs) from the EaP and EU countries, including 526 women-led entities. A total of 2,025 SMEs from EaP countries were reached by the EU4BCC actions.

EU4BCC activities also included knowledge-sharing activities which enabled 164 beneficiaries from EaP, both BSOs and SMEs, to participate in mobility exchange in the EU. In total, the project has sponsored 82 exchanges.

Find out more

Press release