EBRD and EU provide major business grants to seven Georgian companies

The ‘Capital Market Support’ Programme, an initiative to support the local capital market expansion mechanisms, supported by the EU and carried out by the EBRD and local partners, awarded major business grants to seven Georgian companies.

These companies include Georgian Renewable Power Operations, Crystal, MBC, Rico Group, TBC Leasing, Tegeta Holding, and Energy Development Georgia. The awarded grants will help them co-finance the costs associated with the issuance of securities.

Launched 18 months ago, the Capital Market Support Programme has supported the establishment and implementation of mechanisms to expand the capital market in Georgia.

It has created opportunities for companies to access resources and has encouraged the adoption of the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) principles within the market.

As a result, the programme has introduced five “innovative” securities to the Georgian markets, including three green bonds, one gender bond, and one sustainability-linked bond.

