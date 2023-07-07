Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,708 in the last 365 days.

EBRD and EU provide major business grants to seven Georgian companies

The ‘Capital Market Support’ Programme, an initiative to support the local capital market expansion mechanisms, supported by the EU and carried out by the EBRD and local partners, awarded major business grants to seven Georgian companies.

These companies include Georgian Renewable Power Operations, Crystal, MBC, Rico Group, TBC Leasing, Tegeta Holding, and Energy Development Georgia. The awarded grants will help them co-finance the costs associated with the issuance of securities.

Launched 18 months ago, the Capital Market Support Programme has supported the establishment and implementation of mechanisms to expand the capital market in Georgia. 

It has created opportunities for companies to access resources and has encouraged the adoption of the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) principles within the market. 

As a result, the programme has introduced five “innovative” securities to the Georgian markets, including three green bonds, one gender bond, and one sustainability-linked bond.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD and EU provide major business grants to seven Georgian companies

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more