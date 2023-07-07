Marcos: Senate Committee on Foreign Relations statement on the landing at NAIA of a U.S. Military Boeing C-17 transport aircraft

PHILIPPINES, July 7 - Press Release

July 7, 2023 SENATE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN RELATIONS STATEMENT ON THE LANDING AT NAIA OF A U.S. MILITARY BOEING C-17 TRANSPORT AIRCRAFT The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, through my office, received a letter today, 6 July 2023, from the Embassy of the United States of America. In aforesaid letter, which was also dated 6 July 2023, the U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. MaryKay Carlson, provided a summary of the incident concerning the landing at NAIA of a Boeing C-17 transport aircraft registered under the U.S. military. According to the letter, the subject aircraft was in the Philippines to support a bilateral military exercise. It stopped at NAIA before going to its final destination in Palawan in order to comply with Philippine customs and immigration requirements. However, due to a clerical error, some of the information provided by the U.S. Government for the flight clearance was incorrect. The U.S. Embassy admitted that while the aircraft had an approved diplomatic clearance from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the U.S. flight planners did not coordinate in advance with the NAIA ground handlers and were, in fact, unfamiliar with the airport. This lack of coordination, in turn, led to the parking of the aircraft in the wrong spot, delays in ground servicing, and subsequent delays in the completion of customs and immigration processes. The U.S. Embassy further explained that the aircraft's cargo included equipment for a U.S. Marine Corps Mobile Operations Center to be used in the Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) exercise and that the one non-crew passenger aboard the aircraft was a U.S. Marine traveling with the cargo who deplaned in Palawan to join his unit in support of the said exercise. Senator Imee R. Marcos

Chairperson

Senate Committee on Foreign Relations