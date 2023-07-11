Market Analysis: D-Biotin Market, Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) Market, Desulphurization GypsumMarket for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: D-Biotin Market, Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) Market, Desulphurization GypsumMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The D-Biotin Market is expected to grow from USD 157.30 Million in 2022 to USD 165.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 0.70% during the forecast period.The D-Biotin market targets a diverse set of customers in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and agriculture. The demand for biotin has been increasing as it is known to promote healthy hair, skin and nails. The dietary supplement market has also contributed significantly to the revenue growth of the D-Biotin market, as it has been associated with improving metabolism and reducing inflammation.The major factors driving revenue growth in the D-Biotin market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, the rising demand for nutraceuticals, and the growing interest in natural and organic products. Furthermore, the rise in veganism and vegetarianism has led to an increase in biotin supplements as these diets are often deficient in biotin. Additionally, the growing trend of self-care has substantially contributed to the growth of the D-Biotin market.

There are different types of D-Biotin available, including:

• 1% Biotin

• 2% Biotin

• Pure Biotin (>98%)

The different types of D-Biotin differ in the concentration of biotin they contain, with pure biotin being the most concentrated form. These types of D-Biotin are popularly used in supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals as they have several benefits for the body, including hair and nail growth, blood sugar control, and improved skin health.

D-Biotin has versatile applications in several industries such as food, pharma & cosmetics, animal feed, and others. In the food industry, it is used as a dietary supplement for fortification of food products such as cereals, bread, and milk. In pharma & cosmetics, it is used as an active ingredient in hair and skin care products. In animal feed, it is used as a growth promoter for poultry and livestock

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the D-Biotin market due to the increasing demand for dietary supplements and functional foods in countries like China and India. The market share percent valuation for this region is expected to be around 40% by 2025.North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the D-Biotin market, driven by the increasing awareness about the health benefits of biotin supplements and its applications in the cosmetic industry. The market share percent valuation for North America and Europe is expected to be around 30% and 20%, respectively, by 2025.Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness moderate growth in the D-Biotin market, driven by the increasing demand for dietary supplements and personal care products. The market share percent valuation for these regions is expected to be around 5-10% each by 2025.

The D-Biotin Market is highly competitive with several key players operating in the industry. Some of the major companies in the market include Zhejiang Medicine, SDM, Hegno, Shanghai Acebright, NUH, Anhui Tiger Biotech, Kexing Biochem, and DSM.Zhejiang Medicine is a leading company in the D-Biotin Market and offers high-quality products for different applications. The company has a global network and a strong customer base, which helps in the growth of the market.

In terms of sales revenue, Zhejiang Medicine reported a revenue of USD 3.3 billion in 2020, while SDM reported a revenue of USD 1.2 billion. Hegno reported a revenue of USD 830 million, while Shanghai Acebright reported a revenue of USD 490 million. NUH reported a revenue of USD 360 million, Anhui Tiger Biotech reported a revenue of USD 260 million, Kexing Biochem reported a revenue of USD 220 million, and DSM reported a revenue of USD 10.2 billion.



The Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) Market is expected to grow from USD 200.20 Million in 2022 to USD 277.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.The Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) market is anticipated to grow significantly due to several factors. Cyclopentane is a major component in the production of foam insulation, which is used in the construction, automotive, and packaging industries. The increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and automobiles to reduce carbon emissions is expected to drive the growth of the Cyclopentane market. Additionally, the growing demand for refrigerators and freezers that use Cyclopentane as a refrigerant is also expected to fuel the market's growth.One of the major trends in the Cyclopentane market is the increasing adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable products. Many companies are shifting towards using natural refrigerants like Cyclopentane, that have a low global warming potential, as opposed to traditional refrigerants. Another trend is the growth of the foam insulation industry, which is expected to fuel the demand for Cyclopentane as a feedstock.

Based on past trends and market research, it is expected that Asia Pacific and North America will dominate the Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) market due to increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries. Europe is also expected to have a significant market share due to the growth of the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The expected market share of Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) in Asia Pacific is estimated to be around 40%, followed by North America with approximately 30% market share and Europe with approximately 22% market share. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East are expected to have smaller market shares.

The major players operating in the cyclopentane market include Haltermann, Chevron Phillips, Maruzen (Chemiway), HPL, YNCC, South Hampton Resources, INEOS, LG Chemical, SK Global Chemical, CNPC, and DYMATIC Chemicals. These companies use cyclopentane as a raw material to produce other substances.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- INEOS: USD 61.9 billion in 2020

- LG Chemical: USD 20.4 billion in 2020

- Chevron Phillips: USD 8.7 billion in 2020

The Desulphurization Gypsum Market is expected to grow from USD 922.10 Million in 2022 to USD 1081.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.30% during the forecast period.The desulphurization gypsum market is experiencing steady growth due to its increasing use in construction and agriculture sectors. Desulphurization gypsum is a byproduct of coal-fired power plants and its market is gaining momentum due to its abundance and cost-effectiveness. The construction industry uses desulphurization gypsum as a substitute for traditional gypsum in making cement, plasterboards, and other construction materials. The agriculture industry uses it as a source of calcium and sulfur for soil amendment.The latest trend in the desulphurization gypsum market is the increasing focus on research and development to produce better quality desulphurization gypsum with a higher purity level. Companies in the market are also adopting sustainable production methods to reduce environmental impact and attract more customers.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Desulphurization Gypsum market in the coming years. This is due to the presence of numerous coal-fired power plants in countries such as China and India, which generate large amounts of Desulphurization Gypsum.The market share of the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be around 50% of the global Desulphurization Gypsum market. Other regions such as North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the market share, with an estimated share of 20% and 15%, respectively.In addition, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are also expected to witness steady growth in the Desulphurization Gypsum market, with an estimated market share of 10% and 5%, respectively.

The desulphurization gypsum market is highly competitive with several major players operating in the market. Some of the major players in the market are Tuoketuo Power Station, Taichung Power Plant, Kashima Power Station, Belchatów Power Station, Shoaiba Power Plant, Futtsu Power Station, Surgut-2 Power Plant, WA Parish Generating Station, Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station, Guohua Taishan Power Plant, Guodian Beilun Power Station, Waigaoqiao Power Station, and Jiaxing Power Plant.

These companies are involved in the production and distribution of desulphurization gypsum, which is a byproduct of the flue gas desulphurization process used in coal-fired power plants. Different power stations produce varying amounts of desulphurization gypsum, and this byproduct must be disposed of properly. However, desulphurization gypsum can also be used as a raw material for various industries such as cement, wallboard, and agriculture.

Tuoketuo Power Station is one of the leading players in the desulphurization gypsum market, producing around 600,000 tons of desulphurization gypsum yearly. Taichung Power Plant, located in Taiwan, produced around 400,000 tons of desulphurization gypsum in 2019. Kashima Power Station in Japan produced around 375,000 tons of desulphurization gypsum in the same year.

