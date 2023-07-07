Vietnamese company and Laos sign agreement for wind power project investment

VIETNAM, July 7 - VIENTIANE — The Lao Government and AMI Renewables Quảng Bình Investment Corporation on Thursday in Vientiane signed an agreement to develop a wind power plant with total investment capital of more than US$2 billion.

The AMI Savannakhet wind power project with a total capacity of 1,220MW is part of the Lao government's projects to export electricity to Việt Nam by 2025. It is currently the largest energy sector project that Việt Nam has invested in Laos.

During the ceremony, Sthabandith Insisienmay, deputy minister of Planning and Investment of Laos, expressed his appreciation for the progress made in implementing the project. He also expressed his hope that the investor would continue to closely coordinate with the relevant ministries and localities to ensure the timely completion of the project, while adhering to all rights and obligations.

Nguyễn Nam Thắng, AMI Renewables Quảng Bình Co’s chairman, agreed to abide by the provisions and work together to foster comprehensive collaboration between Việt Nam and Laos.

In December 2022, AMI Renewables Quảng Bình and the Government of Laos signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for a wind farm development project in Laos' Savannakhet Province. The first phase of the plant, expected to generate approximately 252MW, will occupy an area of 2,687 hectares.

By January 2023, this project had been included in the Minutes of the meeting of the Lao-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Committee and was being pursued jointly by the two governments.

The project gained approval from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Laos for its environmental impact assessment and pre-feasibility report. It was added to the list of projects to export electricity from Laos to Việt Nam by 2025.

The final feasibility report prepared by AMI Renewables Quảng Bình is scheduled to be completed and submitted for approval in September 2023. Subsequently, the franchise contract will be signed by the end of 2023. The project is set to commence in the second quarter of 2024, with commercial power generation expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The AMI Savannakhet wind power plant project is set to become a symbol of strong solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Quảng Bình and Savannakhet as well as between Việt Nam and Laos.

Furthermore, the project will promote economic development, enhance energy security, and bolster national defence and security in the Quảng Bình region along the Việt Nam-Laos border, while facilitating the opening and upgrading of the Chút Mút (Quảng Bình)-La Vin (Savannakhet) border gate in alignment with the land border gate planning for 2021-30 and its vision for 2050. — VNS