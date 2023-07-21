Colostrum Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Colostrum Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the colostrum market size is predicted to reach $2.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.
The growth in the colostrum market is due to increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest colostrum market share. Major players in the colostrum market include APS Biogroup Inc., Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd., Biotaris B.V, Cuprem Inc.
Colostrum Market Segments
• By Product: Whole Powder, Skimmed Powder, Specialty
• By Form: Liquid, Powder, Capsule
• By Source: Cow, Buffalo, Bovine
• By Nature: Conventional, Organic
• By Application: Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals
• By Geography: The global colostrum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Colostrum is the nutrient-rich first milk produced by the mammary glands of mammals, including humans, right after the delivery of a newborn. It includes proteins, antibodies, and others that are used to improve immunity, and gut health and provides nutrition to infants.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
