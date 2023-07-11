Market Analysis: Ceiling Grid System Market, Curved Glass Market Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) Market for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: Ceiling Grid System Market, Curved Glass Market Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ceiling Grid System Market is expected to grow from USD 2.80 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.00% during the forecast period.The major factors driving revenue growth for the Ceiling Grid System market include:

1. Increasing demand for aesthetic, energy-efficient, and durable ceiling systems

2. Rising construction activities and urbanization across developing economies

3. Growing awareness of green building standards and sustainable construction practices

4. Technological advancements in materials, design, and manufacturing processes

5. Increasing government initiatives and incentives for energy-efficient and sustainable building practices.

The three primary types of materials commonly used in the ceiling grid system are:

• Aluminum

• Galvanized Steel

The aluminum ceiling grid systems are lightweight, easy to install, and corrosion-resistant, while the galvanized steel ceiling grid systems are strong, durable, and cost-effective. Other materials are used for specific applications and market segments to fulfill unique needs such as wood or even plastic ceiling grid systems. These different types of ceiling grid systems offer architects and contractors options that meet various project requirements.

Ceiling grid system is a versatile construction material used in residential and commercial applications. In residential areas, it is commonly used to create a drop ceiling in basements, home theaters, and other rooms where concealed wiring and piping needs to be accommodated. In the commercial sector, ceiling grid systems have numerous applications such as commercial buildings, retail spaces, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. The versatility of ceiling grid systems makes them a popular choice for architects, builders, and designers. The use of ceiling grid systems is increasing rapidly in the healthcare and education sectors due to the need for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient construction materials.

The North American region is expected to dominate the Ceiling Grid System market due to the presence of major manufacturers and high demand for construction activities in the region. It is anticipated that the market share percentage valuation of North America in the Ceiling Grid System market will be around 33% by 2026. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing trend of modernization in the construction industry, and it is estimated that the market share percentage valuation of this region in the Ceiling Grid System market will be around 22% by 2026. Moreover, the European region is expected to hold a significant market share in the Ceiling Grid System market, with a market share percentage valuation of around 21% by 2026, followed by the Middle Eastern and African regions and the Latin American regions. However, the exact market share percentages may fluctuate depending on various factors such as economic conditions, technological advancements, and geopolitical situations.

The global ceiling grid system market is highly competitive due to the presence of several established players. These companies are continuously engaging in the development of innovative products to cater to the dynamic demands of consumers. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Knauf, Rockfon, Armstrong, Saint-Gobain, DAIKEN Corporation, BNBM, OWA Ceiling Systems, SAS International, Gordon Incorporated, Ouraohua, and Techno Ceiling.

The growth in the construction industry is one of the primary drivers of the ceiling grid system market. The demand for innovative and sustainable ceiling solutions is increasing, and companies are focusing on product development to cater to this demand. Knauf reported sales revenue of €1.64 billion in 2019, while Armstrong reported sales revenue of $2.89 billion in the same year. Saint-Gobain reported sales revenue of €42.6 billion in 2019. These figures indicate the significant market share of these companies in the ceiling grid system market.

The Curved Glass Market is expected to grow from USD 777.80 Million in 2022 to USD 1192.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period.The Curved Glass market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors such as increasing demand for aesthetically appealing architectural designs, the rise of energy-efficient buildings, and the need for better ergonomics. The target market includes industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics, where curved glass serves various purposes. In construction, curved glass is used for building facades, skylights, and windows, while in the automotive industry, it is used for windshields, side windows, and rear windows. In electronics, curved glass is utilized for smartphone screens and wearable devices.One of the latest trends in the Curved Glass market is the increasing demand for large-sized curved glass panels. This trend is primarily driven by the construction industry, where architects and designers are looking to create unique, visually stunning buildings with large curved glass panels. Another trend is the growing use of tempered and laminated curved glass, which provides enhanced safety, security, and energy efficiency.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the curved glass market due to the high demand for architectural and automotive curved glass products in developing countries like China and India. The report also suggests that the North American and European regions will show significant growth in the curved glass market, mainly due to the increasing demand for decorative and aesthetic curved glass products in the construction and automotive industries.As per market estimates, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a major share of the curved glass market, accounting for approximately 45-50% of the global market in the coming years. The North American and European regions are expected to follow, with market shares of around 25-30% and 20-25%, respectively.

The global curved glass market is highly competitive, with many leading players competing to increase their market share. The key players in the market include AGC Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., NSG Group, Guardian Industries Corp., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Sisecam Group, PPG Industries Inc., CRICURSA, Australian Curved Glass, IQ Glass, Romag, Curved Glass Creations, Bent and Curved Glass, Coastal Curved Glass, WENNA, Glasshape, Ariño Duglass, and Runcorn Glass & Bending Ltd.

- AGC Inc.: $11.8 billion (2019)

- Saint-Gobain S.A.: €42.6 billion (2019)

- NSG Group: $5.4 billion (2019)

- Guardian Industries Corp.: $5.2 billion (2019)

The Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) Market is expected to grow from USD 200.20 Million in 2022 to USD 277.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.The Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) market is anticipated to grow significantly due to several factors. Cyclopentane is a major component in the production of foam insulation, which is used in the construction, automotive, and packaging industries. The increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and automobiles to reduce carbon emissions is expected to drive the growth of the Cyclopentane market. Additionally, the growing demand for refrigerators and freezers that use Cyclopentane as a refrigerant is also expected to fuel the market's growth.

One of the major trends in the Cyclopentane market is the increasing adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable products. Many companies are shifting towards using natural refrigerants like Cyclopentane, that have a low global warming potential, as opposed to traditional refrigerants. Another trend is the growth of the foam insulation industry, which is expected to fuel the demand for Cyclopentane as a feedstock.

Based on past trends and market research, it is expected that Asia Pacific and North America will dominate the Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) market due to increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries. Europe is also expected to have a significant market share due to the growth of the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The expected market share of Cyclopentane (CAS 287-92-3) in Asia Pacific is estimated to be around 40%, followed by North America with approximately 30% market share and Europe with approximately 22% market share. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East are expected to have smaller market shares.

The major players operating in the cyclopentane market include Haltermann, Chevron Phillips, Maruzen (Chemiway), HPL, YNCC, South Hampton Resources, INEOS, LG Chemical, SK Global Chemical, CNPC, and DYMATIC Chemicals. These companies use cyclopentane as a raw material to produce other substances.

- INEOS: USD 61.9 billion in 2020

- LG Chemical: USD 20.4 billion in 2020

- Chevron Phillips: USD 8.7 billion in 2020

