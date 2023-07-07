“Connections Established – Exhibition on Lion Forest Garden in Suzhou and Lou Lim Ioc Park in Macao” opens today

MACAU, July 7 - Lion Forest Garden in Suzhou and Lou Lim Ioc Park in Macao have become “sister gardens” recently. In view of this occasion, the Gardening and Greening Bureau of Suzhou and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) jointly organised “Connections Established – Exhibition on Lion Forest Garden in Suzhou and Lou Lim Ioc Park in Macao” in Chon Chou Tong Pavilion in Lou Lim Ioc Park. The public are welcome to visit this exhibition, which lasts until 18 July.

“Connections Established – Exhibition on Lion Forest Garden in Suzhou and Lou Lim Ioc Park in Macao” is held with the support of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Suzhou Municipal People’s Office to advance the exchange between Suzhou and Macao and jointly promote excellent Chinese traditional culture. The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held today (7 July) in Chon Chou Tong Pavilion in Lou Lim Ioc Park. Huang Huagai, Deputy Secretary-General and Director of the Department of Social Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, José Tavares, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, Han Libo, Deputy Director of the Gardening and Greening Bureau of Suzhou and other guests attended the ceremony. The scenery of Lion Forest Garden in Suzhou is showcased in videos, pictures and texts. Miniature models, calligraphy and paintings are also displayed so that the public can experience the elegance of the Classical Gardens of Suzhou.

The exhibition is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from now until 18 July. Guided tours are available in the afternoon from 7 to 9 July. The public are welcome to visit the exhibition. For enquiries, please visit the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo and the Macao Nature website https://nature.iam.gov.mo or call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.