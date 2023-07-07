Jellysmack Acquires Network Media in a Deal at the Forefront of the Creator Economy
Oaklins DeSilva + Phillips Represents Network Media in the Landmark Sale
Jellysmack is the single most valuable multi-platform partner a digital creator can have”NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The investment bank Oaklins DeSilva + Phillips today announced the sale of Network Media LLC, a high-growth innovator in the creator economy, to Jellysmack, the global creator company. With 350 billion combined video views since 2020 and an innovative, data-driven content creation system, Network Media is a proven leader in supporting emerging content creators building social media careers.
— Rick Lax, CEO and Founder, Network Media
Oaklins DeSilva + Phillips represented Network Media and its founder and CEO, Rick Lax, in the transaction. “When we met Rick, we knew there was something extraordinary about Network Media,” said Jay Kirsch, who led the ODP team. “Beyond the financial results, which were fantastic, it was clear that Rick was building a company for the future, not the past.”
"We are excited to welcome Network Media into the Jellysmack family," said Robin Sabban Co-CEO of Jellysmack. "The acquisition allows us to bring our technology and data-driven creator expertise to accelerate Network Media’s strong creator development program and community culture into new genres and across even more platforms. Our goal is to empower all creators - regardless of career stage - and redefine professional growth in the digital content space.”
“Jellysmack is the single most valuable multi-platform partner a digital creator can have,” said Rick Lax, Founder and CEO of Network Media. “It’s no fluke that all the biggest names across YouTube and TikTok have partnered up with Jellysmack. Network Media is honored to join forces.”
“Jellysmack is the perfect partner for that journey,” Kirsch added. “Its leadership team understands how value is developed in the creator economy, for consumers, creators, advertisers, and investors. They used their knowledge of all four to build a plan that will continue to grow Network Media.” Likewise, Network Media strengthens and deepens Jellysmack’s capabilities across the creator lifecycle. “Rick and his network of creators are going to be an important part of their growth story,” said Kirsch.
The Network Media-Jellysmack deal represents the leading edge of a creator economy that is just getting started. “We are excited to meet with founders who see the world differently,” Kirsch said. “You have to learn the new paradigm of media. Changing consumer behaviors and platforms are fueling extraordinary opportunities.”
Reed Phillips, co-founder of ODP, Partner John Kaiser, Partner Jay Kirsh, and Senior Advisor Steven Rosenbaum served on the ODP deal team. Meredith Beuchaw and Ed Zimmerman of Lowenstein Sandler acted as legal counsel for Network Media.
About Oaklins DeSilva + Phillips
Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips is an investment bank for clients that operate at the intersection of content, technology and services. This includes enterprises operating within the media, advertising & marketing, education, healthcare, information services and technology sectors. Over 25 years, clients have included Advance Publications/Condé Nast, Deutsche Börse Group, Elsevier, Hachette, JP Morgan Partners, Microsoft, The New York Times, Time Inc., TPG and Wasserstein & Co., among others. The firm is the TMT practice co-head and industry specialist in Oaklins, the world’s largest and most successful M&A advisory organization in the mid-market, with over 800 investment banking professionals in 45 countries.
About Jellysmack
Jellysmack is the global creator company that uses technology to turn the talented video creators of today into the digital icons of tomorrow. Our powerful AI detects the most promising creators and helps skyrocket their social growth through multi-platform distribution, financial backing, and data-driven content ideation. Jellysmack’s all-encompassing infrastructure provides the world’s best creators with the solutions they need to save time, take risks, and maximize their value. Jellysmack is a trusted growth partner that helps top creators Go Bigger across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and more. Our exclusive roster includes names like MrBeast, Bailey Sarian, Brad Mondo, The Try Guys, KallmeKris, and Luisito Comunica.
