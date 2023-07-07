Alpha Energy Inc. Announces Name and Trading Symbol Change

/EIN News/ -- GOLDEN, Colo., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets: APHE) today announced that it has filed with the Colorado Secretary of State to change its name to Truleum, Inc. In conjunction with the name change, the Company is pleased to announce that the name and trading symbol change has been officially approved by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and will begin trading under the trading symbol, TRLM effective July 7, 2023.

The decision to change the company’s name and trading symbol was carefully considered and aligns with Truleum’s narrative of restoring trust and hope in the petroleum industry.

“Truleum’s name and symbol change mark a significant milestone in our company’s journey,” said Jay Leaver, President of Truleum, Inc. “We are thrilled to embrace this new identity, as it accurately represents our core values and unwavering commitment to restoring the economic viability of the oil and gas industry to the American heartland. This change enables us to better communicate our mission to our stakeholders and strengthens our position as a catalyst for positive change in the petroleum industry.”

Truleum’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Markets.

For further information and updates, please visit Truleum’s official website at www.truleum.com.

About Truleum

Truleum is an oil and gas company dedicated to acquiring and developing abandoned wellbores. The company utilizes advanced technologies to revitalize to become economically viable assets.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “seek”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “target”, “aim“, “should”, “will”, “would”, or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words,. Forward- looking statements are based on Alpha Energy, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Alpha Energy, Inc. Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Alpha Energy, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves. We may use the term “resource” in this news release that the SEC’s guidelines prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in our Form 10-K and other reports and filings with the SEC. Copies are available from the SEC and from the Alpha Energy, Inc. website.

For more information contact Jay Leaver at info@truleum.com.