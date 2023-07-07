Attention To Detail: Anthony Peter Carpet And Upholstery Launches Specialized High-End Carpet, Rug, Drapery, And Upholstery Cleaning Services

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Locally owned and operated professional carpet and upholstery cleaning company Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery is proud to announce the launch of its specialized high-end carpet, rug, drapery, and upholstery cleaning services.

This high-end service includes an intricate and careful cleaning process uniquely designed for delicate designer carpets, drapes, and upholstery to maintain their value. Each specialist cleaning job is completed by the company’s experienced team, who have the necessary expertise to care for the items and restore them to their original charm, vibrant colors, and soft textures.

Founder and owner of Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery, Anthony Peter, said, “Our commitment to cleaning and restoring your high-end upholstery, rugs, drapery, and carpets beauty sets us apart from the competition. Every stain removed and every odor neutralized is a step towards returning your item to its original glory. Our professional carpet cleaning and rug cleaning services in Brooklyn, NY, are meticulously designed to revitalize your carpets, banishing pet odors and stubborn stains and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your space.”

High-End Cleaning Processes

Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery consist of a team of trained professionals with a strong work ethic, customer-orientated values, and the skill set required to handle complex upholstery rug, drapery, and carpet cleaning in Brooklyn.

The high-end cleaning process utilized by Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery involves several steps to ensure that customers receive a professional, quality job that exceeds their expectations. This includes:

Initial Photography

Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery will take photos of each room requiring expert cleaning services. These images serve as a reference to identify areas with heavy staining or where there are unique carpets, rugs, and upholstery to be handled with extra care.

Comprehensive Cleaning Inspection

The company’s team will meticulously inspect your carpet, rug, drapery, or upholstery after the photography. This inspection allows the professional cleaners to note stained or damaged areas, paying special attention to those sections during the cleaning process.

Thorough Carpet Vacuuming

If a customer has chosen a rug or carpet to be cleaned, once the inspection is complete, Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery will thoroughly vacuum the area to remove all particulate matter. This initial cleaning eliminates loose dirt and debris from the carpet or rug fibers, ensuring a deeper and more effective subsequent cleaning.

Stain Pre-Treatment

Any stains identified during the assessment are then pre-treated. The team applies specialized cleaning solutions that penetrate the carpet fibers, working to break down the stains before moving on to the next step. This treatment is equally effective for oriental rug cleaning, preserving the rug’s delicate fibers while ensuring cleanliness.

Pre-Conditioning

The pre-conditioning phase follows, during which a unique cleaning solution is applied to loosen and suspend the embedded soil. This process prepares the dirt for extraction and is a crucial part of maintaining the professional look of customers’ items.

Deep Cleaning

After pre-conditioning, Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery (brooklyncarpetcleaning.org) commence with a professional cleaning process. This deep cleaning utilizes various methods to effectively remove dirt and pollutants from your items.

Post-Cleaning Inspection

Once the deep clean process is complete, the team conducts another detailed inspection of the item. If any stubborn spots or stains remain, these areas are individually treated to remove the stains as much as possible.

Final Photography

Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery will retake photos of the cleaned area after it has completed its cleaning services. This side-by-side comparison shows the items’ transformation and is the company’s final touch in its commitment to providing customers with a superior cleaning experience at a reasonable price.

About Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery

Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery is a locally owned and operated business in Brooklyn, New York. It is a professional carpet, upholstery and rug cleaning company in Brooklyn that is proud to offer services to clients throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

The experienced team at Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery take pride in every job they undertake. They have earned their customers’ trust over the years for consistently delivering the best results at affordable rates.

More information

To find out more about Anthony Peter Carpet and Upholstery and the launch of its specialized high-end carpet, rug, drapery, and upholstery cleaning services, please visit the website at https://brooklyncarpetcleaning.org/.

