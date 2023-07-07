WTW to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on July 27, 2023

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Willis Towers Watson, NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will announce its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 27, 2023 before the market opens.



The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 27, 2023. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on WTW’s website here. The conference call will include a question-and-answer session. To participate in the question-and-answer session, please register here.

An online replay will be available at www.wtwco.com shortly after the call concludes.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

