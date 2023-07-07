Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,637 in the last 365 days.

Equinor ASA: Completed share capital reduction in connection with share buy-back

/EIN News/ -- In line with the objective for the share buy-back programme which was executed by Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) in four tranches in the period 16 May 2022 until 20 March 2023, the annual general meeting on 10 May 2023 in Equinor ASA decided that the share capital shall be reduced with NOK 430,913,885 from NOK 7,938,675,397.50 to NOK 7,507,761,512.50, by deletion or redemption of total 172,365,554 shares.

The creditor deadline for the capital reduction has expired and the capital reduction was completed in the Company Register Center 27 June 2023.

Following completion of the capital reduction the share capital of the company is NOK 7,507,761,512.50 divided into 3,003,104,605 shares.

Further information - Investor relations:

  • Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor relations,
    +47 918 01 791

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Primary Logo

You just read:

Equinor ASA: Completed share capital reduction in connection with share buy-back

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more